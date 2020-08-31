Christopher Nolan reveals he was “thrilled” about Robert Pattinson Batman casting

Tenet director Christopher Nolan has shared his thoughts about Robert Pattinson’s Batman casting, saying that he was “thrilled” about the star landing the role.

Advertisement

Nolan, who famously directed the Dark Knight trilogy starring Christian Bale as the caped crusader, worked alongside Pattinson on Tenet.

And although he says he stopped short of offering the former Twilight star advice, he said that the pair did discuss the challenges that would come with the role towards the end of production on the action blockbuster.

“He certainly did not ask me for any advice,” the director said. “We kept a respectful silence around the issue ’til very near the end of the shoot.

“We said a couple of things and made a couple of jokes. We did have a little bit of a conversation about the various aspects of what he was going to be putting himself through.

“But I was thrilled that he was cast. I think that he’ll do an amazing job and I’m really excited to see what he does with that character.”

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Production on Matt Reeves’ The Batman is set to recommence in September after having been shut down in March as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

According to reports in Deadline, a quarter of the film has already been shot, with the movie now scheduled for release in October 2021.

The film marks Pattinson’s first foray into superhero territory, and he’s joined by an impressive supporting cast that includes Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as butler Alfred Pennyworth, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Nolan’s Tenet has earned more than $53 million (£40 million) in its first weekend of limited release globally, before the mind-bending espionage thriller has even been released in the United States.

Tenet is in UK cinemas now, and will be released in US cinemas from September 3. Find out what to watch with our TV Guide.