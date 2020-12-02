Meet Rufus Hound, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and comedian

Dancing on Ice 2021 is set to launch in January, and we can’t to see what the celebrity contestants will be like on the ice rink.

Completing the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up is actor and comedian Rufus Hound, joining the previously announced Myleene Klass, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Sonny Jay, Rebekah Vardy, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson CBE, Lady Leshurr and Billie Shepherd.

The actor and comedian has appeared on the panels of comedy quiz shows including Nevermind the Buzzcocks and Celebrity Juice, and previously won the 2013 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. He has starred in CBBC’s TV Series Hounded, Doctor Who, and Channel 4’s acclaimed drama Cucumber.

As Rufus clearly has moves on the dance-floor, can he make them work on the ice rink? Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Rufus Hound?

Age: 41

Instagram: @dogfacedboi

Twitter: @rufushound

Job: Actor and comedian

Rufus Hound is a comedian and actor, who has regularly appeared on comedy panel game shows Nevermind the Buzzcocks and Celebrity Juice. He is also well known for his performances in the West End. The actor has played a fictionalised version of himself in CBBC TV series Hounded, and also starred in Doctor Who, and Channel 4’s acclaimed drama Cucumber.

He won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special in 2013, and most recently appeared in Sky 1 sitcom Trollied.

What has Rufus Hound said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Announcing the news on Martin and Roman Kemp’s ITV show Sunday Best, Rufus joked: “I’m doing it for the money. I don’t know if you’ve heard but about six months ago this global pandemic hit and made just about everything I’ve ever done to earn a pound note disappear! And so this point has arrived and they said ‘we’ll pay you’ and I said ‘do you know something? I love ice skating!”

He then added: “The God’s honest truth is, and [gesturing to Martin Kemp] you’re actually a magnificent example of this, as life goes on you find yourself at a moment where you go right I could do this, I could do that, I could have a go and actually the adventure of it is doing things that you might start off thinking not in a million years and then fate conspires and you end up doing the most fun things.”

Good luck, Rufus!

