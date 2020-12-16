When will Beat the Chasers return?

It has been a big year for The Chase – not only did they welcome former contestant Darragh Ennis as a new chaser, but primetime spin-off Beat The Chasers also launched.

Unsurprisingly, the spin-off of the popular teatime quiz show drew big audiences, attracting an impressive 5.7 million viewers in its first episode and even beating critically acclaimed drama Normal People over on BBC One.

At only five episodes broadcast over one week, Beat The Chasers ended leaving fans hungry for more. So now that we’re obsessed, when can we see more episodes and what will series two be like?

Will there be a second series of Beat the Chasers?

Yes! The Governess herself confirmed Beat The Chasers would return, while speaking to RadioTimes.com in May 2020.

“We’re definitely looking to do more as soon as we can,” Anne exclusively said. “We knew when we were filming it that this was a really good show, we were saying to each other, “This is really exciting, we are having such close finishes.”

“We thought it would go down well but the ratings were just tremendous. I’m very glad that we got that under our belts before lockdown began – we filmed in late January and early February so it’s brilliant we got it in.’

ITV then announced that Beat The Chasers will air as part of their winter 2021 schedule, along with spin-off shows The Chasers’ Road Trip: Trains, Brains, and Automobiles and Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown.

When will Beat the Chasers series two be on TV?

There’s not long to go now – ITV has confirmed that Beat The Chasers will return at 9pm on Sunday 3rd January on ITV. After a year of zoom quizzes, what better way to kick off 2021!

Confirmed: Beat The Chasers returns Sunday 3 January at 9pm on ITV. pic.twitter.com/PiJGpu8DHt — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) December 10, 2020

What is Beat the Chasers?

Beat the Chasers is a popular spin-off show, inspired by hit daytime series The Chase. Instead of inviting a team of contestants to challenge one chaser, this time Bradley Walsh invites a solo quizzer to take on two, three, four or all five Chasers. The more of them they go up against, the greater their cash prize could be. All of the show’s current Chasers took part in the series: Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan.

Will new Chaser Darragh be in series two?

The Chase has now welcomed new Chaser Darragh Ennis to its ranks, who was previously a contestant on the show. If his name rings a bell it might be because he went viral – while his incredible quizzing prowess won his team £9000 in the bank, his teammates took minus offers and lost the cash he had accumulated. #JusticeforDarragh started trending and his performance eventually got him the job as the sixth Chaser, not a bad result! Darragh’s debut on The Chase saw a record 4.9million viewers tune in – so we’re confident he would have a place on Beat the Chasers when it comes back.

