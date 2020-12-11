Meet HRVY – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and singer

The time has finally come to see which members of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, originally unveiled back in September, will be dancing for Glitterball glory in the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing final.

HRVY has been among the frontrunners of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing since the beginning and will be going all out to the impress the judges and viewers at home in this weekend’s semi-final.

The pop star has topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard on several occasions and remains a strong contender to walk away as the winner. But first, he has to make it to the final.

HRVY has to contend with his fellow Strictly stars Bill Bailey, Maisie Smith, Ranvir Singh and Jamie Laing this Saturday as the dancing celebs tackle two routines for the first time this series.

Having scored a near-perfect 29 points for his dazzling American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line during last week’s Musicals Week extravaganza, he’ll be riding high coming into the semi-final. But can he keep it up?

Read on for everything you need to know about HRVY.

Who is HRVY?

Age: 21

Instagram: hrvy

Twitter: @hrvy

Job: Singer

Partnered with: Janette Manrara

HRVY first found fame on social media, posting music videos to his Facebook account – and he’s come along way since then, signing with a record label in 2017.

He’s released a string of singles so far, including big hit Personal which has amassed more than 250 million views on YouTube, while he also collaborated with Jonas Blue on his single Younger.

In the past he has supported a number of big name acts, including Little Mix and The Vamps, and later in 2020 he will release his debut album Can Anybody Hear Me?

Away from his music career, he has also done a spot of TV presenting, hosting the CBBC entertainment show Friday Download for its final three seasons between 2014 and 2015.

HRVY’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week One: Jive (8 + 8 + 9) = 25

Week Two: Viennese Waltz (7 + 8 + 9) = 24

Week Three: Cha Cha (6 + 7 + 8) = 21

Week Four: Salsa (8+10+9) = 27

Week Five: Tango (8 + 9 + 9) = 26

Week Six: Couples’ Choice (10 + 10 +10) = 30

Week Seven: American Smooth (9 + 10 + 10) = 29

HRVY shot to the top of the leaderboard at the start of the competition, earning the first nine of the series with his energetic Jive, branded by Motsi Mabuse as the “best first dance” she’d ever seen.

The YouTuber continued to dominate the Strictly scoreboard, landing in second place in Week Two with his Viennese Waltz to Ariana Grande’s Stuck With U, however his lower-marked Cha Cha bumped him down a few spots to fifth place in Week Three allowing for rising stars Ranvir Singh and Bill Bailey to fill his space.

He managed to pick himself back up, however, in Week Four, climbing up to the second place spot for his saucy Salsa.

In Week Five, he struggled to get into the swing of the Tango, admitting the dance hadn’t suited him well. Nonetheless, he scored a more than respectable 26 points and found himself fourth on the leaderboard.

That was all a distant memory as he went on to make history last weekend, after receiving a perfect score from the judges for his Couples’ Choice with Janette Manrara.

He scored a perfect 10 from each of the judges, landing him 30 points overall and sending him right up to the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

His hot streak continued in Musicals Week, when he and Janette performed an American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line.

While he couldn’t quite match his momentous total from Week Six, it was another remarkable display of talent from himself and his professional partner, who were rewarded with 29 points for their efforts.

Shirley Ballas congratulated Janette for making it to the quarter-final for the first time and gave the routine a perfect 10 alongside her fellow judge Motsi Mabuse.

Craig Revel Horwood stopped HRVY from reaching that coveted perfect score, pointing out a few minor issues but generally offering very positive feedback, calling the pop star a “triple-threat” for his singing, dancing and acting ability.

Will HRVY be able to bring his leaderboard-topping scores back again for this weekend’s semi-final?

Does HRVY have coronavirus?

Not anymore.

The Strictly star HRVY confirmed he tested positive for coronavirus at the start of October.

However, he later revealed he is free from the virus.

Alongside several rainy photos, he Tweeted: “He’s free from Covid, he’s a free elf now… thank you for all the kind messages, I tested negative today so I’m back, love you guys and see you all soon.”