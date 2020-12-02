Meet Lady Leshurr, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and musician

Dancing on Ice is set to launch in January 2021, and we can’t wait to see who will be crushing it on the ice rink.

British rapper, singer and songwriter Lady Leshurr is joining the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up, following the previously announced Myleene Klass, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Sonny Jay, Rebekah Vardy, Graham Bell and Colin Jackson CBE.

The MOBO award-winning musician has opened for rapper Nicki Minaj during her UK tour, and was recently awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2020 Birthday Honours for services to music and charity.

Lady Leshurr, whose real name is Melesha Katrina O’Garro, is known for her Queen’s Speech series of freestyles.

Here’s everything you need to know about thew Dancing On Ice contestant.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Lady Leshurr?

Age: 30

Instagram: @imladyleshurr

Twitter: @ladyleshurr

Job: Rapper, singer and songwriter

Lady Leshurr is known for her Queen’s Speech series of freestyles, the fourth of which went viral in 2016. The musician went on to a MOBO for Best Female Act that year, and in 2019, she performed at The Nicki Wrld Tour as a special guest for rapper Nicki Minaj.

Lady Leshurr was recently awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2020 Birthday Honours for services to music and charity.

What has Lady Leshurr said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Joining Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely on Kiss Breakfast to announce the news earlier this year, she said, “Oh my gosh I don’t what I’ve got myself in for but everyone knows me to be that person to just throw myself in at the deep end and I just wing it a lot of the time.”

She continued, “I’m petrified, (but) I’ve always wanted to ice skate so what’s better than doing it in front of millions of people. I’m looking forward to having a new skill, (skating) backwards and just showing off in front of my friends.”

Alongside her promotional pic, she added, “I’ve always wanted to skate, and what’s better than forcing myself into something I can’t get out of now!”

