Strictly Come Dancing fans call for Anton Du Beke to come back as judge after two-week stint

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing saw Motsi Mabuse return to her spot on the panel after a two week isolation.

But while the viewers at home were happy to have the Strictly judge back on the show, they did miss professional dancer Anton Du Beke – who had been filling in for her for Week Four and Five.

During the episode, fans took to social media as they called for the pro dancer to come back and be a full time judge on the show.

While many agreed it was lovely to have Motsi back, they admitted to “missing” Anton, and suggested he’d make a great fourth judge on the show.

“Please bring Anton back. Personality, knowledge and charm…. Strictly Come Dancing #Strictly,” one wrote.

“Why can’t we still have Anton!!!! Strictly Come Dancing #Strictly” another said.

“Petition to bring back Anton as a strictly come dancing judge,” a third wrote.

Echoing the same sentiment, another viewer wrote: “Please reinstate Anton as a judge. He was brilliant. And as a pro Strictly dancer he has knowledge and experience from the other side of the judges table. Ideal.”

Others commented on the banter between Anton and Craig Revel Horwood as Craig asked: “Is that Anton booing from the cheap seats?” while the pro-dancer watched the show in the live audience.

Following the comical moment, one fan wrote: “COME ON, STRICTLY!!! Everyone KNOWS they’re a perfect team. Now let Anton get back up there. We love him and we love Craig. How long are you going to keep us waiting!!!!”

Anton stepped in to replace Motsi Mabuse in Week Four, after she was made to isolate following an emergency trip back to Germany.

He returned to the judging panel in Week Five, giving his verdict on the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, alongside Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas – the other Strictly Come Dancing judges.

It comes after fans called for Strictly to make Anton the fourth judge on the show, following his departure from the 18th series when he and his celebrity dance partner, Labour MP Jacqui Smith, were voted out of the competition in Week Two.

With Bruno Tonioli in LA and appearing on the show virtually, viewers wondered if Anton could take his place on the panel for the 20th series.

Bruno was expected to return for the Strictly Come Dancing final, which is scheduled to air on December 19th.

However, RadioTimes.com understands Bruno Tonioli will not return to UK for Strictly Come Dancing final.

So, could we see Anton back on the panel then? Only time will tell…

