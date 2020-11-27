Tonioli has appeared virtually on Strictly's Sunday night Results show each week via video link from the US, where he's been filming the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars, and fans had been hoping that he'd return once the American show had finished and providing travel restrictions eased.

Earlier this year, the BBC said they hoped he would make "his grand return to the show live in the studio towards the end of the series".

However, though Dancing with the Stars aired its final on Monday night, RadioTimes.com understands that Tonioli will continue to appear on Strictly via video link for the rest of this series.

The Strictly final is expected to take place on Saturday 19th December, with Nicola Adams and professional partner Katya Jones returning to perform after Jones tested positive for COVID-19 and the pair had to withdraw from the competition.

While Tonioli was not replaced on the Strictly judging panel this year, long-time professional Anton Du Beke filled in for Motsi Mabuse for the past two weeks while she self-isolated following an "urgent" trip home to Germany.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7:10pm on BBC One.