In the live final, Bristowe narrowly beat Catfish host Nev Schulman, who placed second, as well as singer Nelly and Jane the Virgin actress Justina Machado, who came in third and fourth respectively.

The competition was tight throughout the final, with both Schulman and Machado scoring all 10s for their two dances from judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Strictly's Bruno Tonioli.

The win marked former Strictly Come Dancing professional Chigvintsev's first Mirrorball trophy for Dancing with the Stars since joining the show in 2014. He appeared on Strictly from 2010 until 2013, winning the eighth series with actress Kara Tointon.

More like this

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Series 29 of the competition saw some of the biggest reality stars take to the ballroom, with Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause (8th place), Tiger King's Carole Baskin (14th place) and Cheer's Monica Aldama (10th place) signing up for the show in September.

They were joined in the Dancing with the Stars line-up by NBA player Charles Oakley, soap star Anne Heche, actor Jesse Metcalfe, NFL player Vernon Davis, TV stylist Jeannie May, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.