Ava DuVernay’s 13th has 4000 per cent increase in Netflix streams

Ava DuVernay’s 13th, a documentary about racism within the US prison system, has seen a 4000 per cent increase in Netflix views over the past three weeks.

In a tweet, Netflix wrote that “millions of members” have viewed the 2016 film, which highlights the intersection of race, justice and mass incarceration in the US.

The platform added that 13th has seen a specific increase of 4,665 per cent in Netflix users watching the film over the last three weeks.

In the last 3 weeks, millions of members (a 4,665% increase vs. 3 wks prior) have sought out 13TH, Ava DuVernay’s essential doc about the intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in the US. The film is also available for free on YouTube as an educational resource. pic.twitter.com/EYOVgHaV82 — Netflix (@netflix) June 16, 2020

Director DuVernay replied to the tweet, commenting, “Beautiful”, with an emoji of the Black Lives Matter fist symbol.

Issues surrounding systemic racism in our society have been brought to the public’s attention since the killing of George Floyd by a white police office on 25 May in the US and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the world.

DuVernay’s critically acclaimed documentary has also been made available on YouTube as an educational resource, while other films about racial injustice, including Just Mercy and The Hate U Give, can also be streamed free of charge.

13th is available to stream on Netflix.