  4. Netflix makes Ava DuVernay’s racial inequality documentary 13th free to watch

Netflix makes Ava DuVernay’s racial inequality documentary 13th free to watch

The blistering film examines racism in the US and the disproportionate number of African-Americans behind bars

13th - Netflix

Ava DuVernay’s documentary 13th, about racial inequality and the incarceration of African-Americans, is now free for non-subscribers to watch on Netflix.

The move follows the killing of George Floyd and subsequent Black Lives Matter protests across the world, with many white allies of the movement expressing their desire to better educate themselves about systemic racism.

In the documentary, DuVernay (who directed Selma) attempts to debunk the mythology of inherent black criminality and suggests that the disproportionate number of African-Americans behind bars today is another, modern-day version of slavery.

The film’s title is taken from the American Constitution’s 13th amendment, which reads, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States.”

13th blends archival footage with interviews with formerly incarcerated men and women; politicians; activists; and historians.

You can watch Netflix documentary 13th for free here on YouTube and on Netflix. You can also watch DuVernay’s Martin Luther King film Selma for free on YouTube, Apple, and Amazon Prime or check out our TV guide for what’s on.

