Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. The Hate U Give author explains major book vs movie ending twist

The Hate U Give author explains major book vs movie ending twist

Angie Thomas thought the deviation from the tale was so good that she wanted to write it into her original story

The Hate U Give Book vs Movie

Big screen adaptations often make changes to popular novels and The Hate U Give is no exception.

Advertisement

Angie Thomas’ best-selling novel tells the tale of a young black girl, Starr Carter, who must make a tough choice after she witnesses the fatal shooting of her best friend by a police officer.

The story has been fairly faithfully adapted for the cinema screen, but there are two key book characters missing from the movie and one MAJOR twist that’s sure to have both fans of the book and the average cinema goer gasping in shock.

** SPOILER ALERT **

You may want to tread carefully if you’ve never read the book or not yet seen the film.

Why don’t The Hate U Give’s DeVante and Nana feature in the film? And how did the shock twist ending, in which Starr’s youngest brother, Sekani, wields a gun come about?

Advertisement

We sat down with the author to find out…

Tags

All about The Hate U Give

The Hate U Give Book vs Movie
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-10-23 at 10.39.59

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Stranger Things

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Stranger Things season three

Women's Words (BBC Pictures, Netflix)

Women's Words 23 TV shows written by women to look forward to

BBC, TL

Doctor Who reduces viewers to tears with “powerful” and “inspiring” Rosa Parks episode

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more