Best sport documentaries to watch and live stream

Sport may have picked up again after the slew of cancellations and postponements caused by the coronavirus pandemic – with numerous competitions starting up again behind closed doors, but it will still be a while before most sports are truly back to normal.

But the good news for sports fans still desperate for a fix is that there is a vast wealth of sports documentaries available to watch on demand, covering a huge variety of sports across a number of platforms.

Recently, The Last Dance swept across the globe to an immense reception – and there are numerous other series and feature films that make for excellent companion pieces to the Michael Jordan series.

From breathtaking political thriller Icarus that took home an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 2018 Oscars to Sunderland ‘Til I Die which became a binge-watching favourite for football fans across the UK, there are a rich and varied array of sports docs just a click away.

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and many other platforms are producing their own original docuseries and films, with a wide array of sports and sportspeople under the microscope.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up some of the biggest sport documentaries and films you can watch on a variety of streaming platforms and TV channels.

Anelka: Misunderstood

Original release: 2020

Episodes: 1 (94 minutes)

How to watch: Netflix

Exploring the career and controversial legacy of the former France international striker, with input from Anelka himself plus former teammates and managers including Thierry Henry and Arsene Wenger.

Last Chance U

Original Release: 2016

Episodes: 40

How to watch: Netflix

Chronicling college football programs in two different colleges in the United States with extensive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with both players and management.

All or Nothing: Manchester City

Original release: 2018

Episodes: 8 (45-54 minutes each)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fly-on-the-wall documentary charting the progress of Manchester City’s 2017/18 Premier League title triumph.

Andy Murray: Resurfacing

Original release: 2019

Episodes: 1 (108 minutes)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A gritty, all-access account of tennis superstar Andy Murray’s rehab from a career-threatening injury.

El Corazon de Sergio Ramos

Original release: 10th September 2019

Episodes: 8

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A behind-the-scenes look at Real Madrid and Spain national team captain Sergio Ramos’ life away from the pitch.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Original release: 2019

Episodes: 10 (27-40 minutes each)

How to watch: Netflix

Under the hood of the 2018 Formula 1 season with an immersive look at drivers, teams and their Grand Prix preparations.

Icarus

Original release: 2017

Episodes: 1 (121 minutes)

How to watch: Netflix

Filmmaker Bryan Fogel sets out to experiment the effects of doping in sports, but his personal story quickly explodes into a global scandal.

Inside Borussia Dortmund

Original release: 2019

Episodes: 4 (68-96 minutes each)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The cameras go into the depths of Signal Iduna Park to shine a light on one of Germany’s hottest football clubs.

Make Us Dream

Original release: 2018

Episodes: 1 (103 minutes)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The story of Steven Gerrard’s glittering career at Liverpool FC – from rising star to Champions League winner.

Senna

Original release: 2010

Episodes: 1 (106 minutes)

How to watch: Rent or buy on various platforms

A showcase of the late Ayrton Senna’s sensational Formula 1 career in the build-up to his tragic death, aged 34.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die

Original release: 2018

Episodes: 14 (37-42 minutes each)

How to watch: Netflix

Fly-on-the-wall documentary following Sunderland AFC during their turbulent 2017/18 season.

Take Us Home: Leeds United

Original release: 2019

Episodes: 6 (40-45 minutes each)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The inside story of Leeds United’s 2018/19 season under popular new boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The Last Dance

Original release: 2020

Episodes: 10 (approx. 45 minutes each)

How to watch: Netflix

An all-access insight into NBA star Michael Jordan’s spectacular rise with the Chicago Bulls in the 90s.

This Is Football

Original release: 2019

Episodes: 6 (55-62 minutes each)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A documentary that captures the heart of why football is so loved by billions around the world.

