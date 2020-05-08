Captain Tom fronts ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign

Captain Tom Moore, whose tireless fundraising efforts recently captured the hearts of the nation, will front ITV’s latest Britain Get Talking advert as part of the broadcaster’s wider mental health campaign.

Advertisement

The upcoming advert will air on ITV on Friday, marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day and airing prior to the special one-off documentary Captain Tom’s War.

The 100-year-old war hero was declared a national treasure following his efforts to raise money by walking 100 laps of his garden, in the end raising £38 million for NHS Charities Together.

In the new advert, Captain Tom will be seen urging members of the public to pick up the phone and reach out to one another during the country’s lockdown.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Tom said, “It’s amazing what you can do with a piece of support. That’s why I’m encouraging you to call a friend or family member you haven’t spoken to for a long time. Hearing someone’s voice makes all the difference. Britain Get Talking.”

Clare Phillips, Director of Social Purpose at ITV, said, “No one has got the nation talking more than Captain Tom, so it’s a real honour that he’s lent us some words of wisdom for our Britain Get Talking campaign. Tom has become a true inspiration for so many throughout this pandemic and we hope his message helps keep the nation connected.”

Advertisement

Captain Tom’s War will air Friday 8th May at 8pm on ITV. To find out more about VE Day coverage click here.