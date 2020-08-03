Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy
  5. Vans launches new The Simpsons collection

Vans launches new The Simpsons collection

In addition to the brand's trademark trainers, the collection also includes all sorts of clothing and accessories based on "America's favourite family".

The Simpsons Vans

If you’re into both The Simpsons and trendy footwear then you’re in luck – Vans has launched a new collection in collaboration with the hugely popular animated sitcom.

Advertisement

The new Vans x Simpsons collection will be available from 7th August, and in addition to the brand’s trademark trainers it will also include all sorts of clothing and accessories based on “America’s favourite family”.

A statement released by the brand reads, “For over 30 years, The Simpsons television show has been a part of pop culture, providing hilarious insight into suburban family life.

“This season, Vans honours The Simpsons with a vibrant collection of footwear, apparel and accessories that celebrate iconic moments from the historic series.

“The Vans x Simpsons collection celebrates the Simpsons family (Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie) with depictions and references that diehard fans will appreciate.”

While The Simpsons family themselves feature most prominently, there are also items that are branded with some of Springfield’s other beloved residents, including Otto, Krusty the Clown, Moe, Lenny and Carl.

Highlights of the collection include a Bart Simpson backpack, a bright yellow long-sleeve Krusty tee-shirt and a pair of trainers featuring the whole family. Simpsons fans will also be able to get their hands on jackets, baseball caps, pairs of socks and more.

The 31st series of The Simpsons, which has been airing since 1989 and has become one of the most iconic television shows of all time, drew to a close earlier in 2020, with the next run currently scheduled to begin from September.

Advertisement

In June this year, the show’s producers vowed to stop using white actors to voice people of colour in the series, following increased scrutiny on the practice in the wake of continued Black Lives Matters protests around the world.

The Simpsons is currently available on Disney+. Wondering what’s good to watch on Disney+? Check out our round-up of the best Disney+ TV shows

Tags

All about The Simpsons

Programme Name: Sound of TV - TX: n/a - Episode: Sound of TV - ep1 (No. 1) - Picture Shows: in Portmeirion Neil Brand - (C) Brook Lapping Productions - Photographer: Ian MacMillan
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Chewbacca and Han Solo

300+ General knowledge questions and answers for your virtual quiz (new questions)

Apu

The Simpsons promises to stop using white actors to voice people of colour

Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus (Disney+)

Watch now The best TV series on Disney+

Partnered content Disney+
Gary Oldman, Mank

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now