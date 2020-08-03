Vans launches new The Simpsons collection

If you’re into both The Simpsons and trendy footwear then you’re in luck – Vans has launched a new collection in collaboration with the hugely popular animated sitcom.

The new Vans x Simpsons collection will be available from 7th August, and in addition to the brand’s trademark trainers it will also include all sorts of clothing and accessories based on “America’s favourite family”.

A statement released by the brand reads, “For over 30 years, The Simpsons television show has been a part of pop culture, providing hilarious insight into suburban family life.

“This season, Vans honours The Simpsons with a vibrant collection of footwear, apparel and accessories that celebrate iconic moments from the historic series.

“The Vans x Simpsons collection celebrates the Simpsons family (Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie) with depictions and references that diehard fans will appreciate.”

While The Simpsons family themselves feature most prominently, there are also items that are branded with some of Springfield’s other beloved residents, including Otto, Krusty the Clown, Moe, Lenny and Carl.

The Simpsons x Vans is coming soon. Sign up for updates to be the first to know when it arrives at https://t.co/elVpPQOmgW pic.twitter.com/Li1X4CFYDE — Vans (@VANS_66) July 24, 2020

Highlights of the collection include a Bart Simpson backpack, a bright yellow long-sleeve Krusty tee-shirt and a pair of trainers featuring the whole family. Simpsons fans will also be able to get their hands on jackets, baseball caps, pairs of socks and more.

The 31st series of The Simpsons, which has been airing since 1989 and has become one of the most iconic television shows of all time, drew to a close earlier in 2020, with the next run currently scheduled to begin from September.

In June this year, the show’s producers vowed to stop using white actors to voice people of colour in the series, following increased scrutiny on the practice in the wake of continued Black Lives Matters protests around the world.

The Simpsons is currently available on Disney+.