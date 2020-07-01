When is Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 airing? Larry David sitcom renewed at HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm is officially back for an 11th season after its 10th debuted on HBO over a year ago.

Advertisement

While the comedy, in which Larry David stars as a heightened version of himself, began in 2000 and ended in 2011, it was revived for a ninth season in 2017.

The last season of the Emmy-nominated sitcom saw David open up a coffee shop after being banned from his usual joint and face accusations of sexual harassment, but what’s in store for season 11?

Here’s everything we know about the largely improvised show…

Will there be an 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm?

Yes! HBO has officially renewed Curb Your Enthusiasm for an 11th season.

Speaking about the news, Larry David joked: “Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are.”

“One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 on TV?

With season 11 now officially greenlit, fans can’t wait to see Larry David back on our screens, although there’s no word yet as to when that will be.

In the past, fans have had to wait years for new episodes, with a six year gap between seasons eight and nine, and a three year wait after that for season 10.

However, executive vice president of HBO programming provided a glimmer of hope when announcing the show’s renewal: “Larry is already busy writing, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Hopefully, Curb Your Enthusiasm will back in 2021 if the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t delay production too much.

Getty Images

Who will be in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11?

Of course the legendary Larry David will be appearing in the upcoming series, most likely alongside Cheryl Hines (Cheryl David), Jeff Garlin (Jeff Greene), Susie Essman (Susie Greene) and TB Smoove (Leon Black).

Richard Lewis and Ted Danson could also reappear in the upcoming series as themselves after most recently doing so in season 10.

At this point, the list of guest celebrities is unknown, however in the past Curb Your Enthusiasm has seen cameos from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Martin Scorsese, Mila Kunis, Elizabeth Banks and Isla Fisher to name just a few.

What will happen in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11?

When we last saw Larry and the gang, Larry’s coffee shop has spawned a trend in spite stores – shops set up out of spite by celebrities who have been banned from certain stores. However, at the end of the episode, his coffee shop is accidentally burnt down and his coffee rival purchases the house opposite him to torment him.

Will Larry rebuilt his coffee shop in season 11 or will he give up his business for good considering he only began selling coffee to spite the shop owner who banned him?

Maybe we’ll even see Larry in lockdown? Sounds pretty, pretty, pretty good to us…

Advertisement

Curb Your Enthusiasm is available to watch on Sky and HBO Max. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.