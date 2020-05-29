Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy
  5. Disney+ creates new aspect ratio tool for The Simpsons – and it revamps streaming forever
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Disney+ creates new aspect ratio tool for The Simpsons – and it revamps streaming forever

The Simpsons is now available to stream in its original 4:3 aspect ratio

The Simpsons - And Maggie Makes Three

Remember how many of  the best visual gags from The Simpsons were accidentally removed on Disney Plus as old episodes were only available out of their original aspect ratio? Disney Plus has now solved the problem: Fans can now tune into the Springfield-set sitcom in its original 4:3 aspect ratio glory (or 16:9 HD edit), thanks to a nifty toggle switch that appears above old episodes.

Advertisement

However, this solution was much more complicated to create than expected. A lot more complicated.

In a lengthy blog post, Joe Rice, Vice President of Media Product at Disney Plus, revealed how this new feature was exceptionally hard to develop without breaking the streaming platform.

“The new 4:3 versions couldn’t be treated as standalone, bonus content,” Rice explained. “We needed to challenge prior assumptions and rethink how content for streaming is packaged and delivered.”

For those technically minded, the issue was that Disney’s site architecture assumed each episode could only be designated one Entertainment Identifier Registry (EIDR) ID tag.

As Rice explains, to get around this, Disney introduced the concept of multiple media “facets” (combinations of audio, video, and subtitle components) – this meant they cold reuse thousands of audio and subtitle components for the original 4:3 edit.

If that means little to you, just know this: according to Rice, this way of storing shows on their system “opens up a number of exciting opportunities for novel ways of presenting content in the future”.

In other words, watch this space. In whatever aspect ratio you find fitting.

The Disney Plus aspect ratio switch is now available across mobile, web, and connected TV devices when available.

The Simpsons aired in a 4:3 aspect ratio from its premiere in 1989 to 2010. In 2010, partway through the show’s 20th season, the show switched to a 16:9 format.

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month). Check out our TV guide for more to watch.

Tags

All about The Simpsons

Programme Name: Sound of TV - TX: n/a - Episode: Sound of TV - ep1 (No. 1) - Picture Shows: in Portmeirion Neil Brand - (C) Brook Lapping Productions - Photographer: Ian MacMillan
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

(Marvel)

How to watch the Marvel movies in the Spaghetti Order

secret_society_royals_disney

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals gets Disney+ release date and new trailer

Close-Up View of Hand Pointing Remote Control at TV

Fifth of UK households signed up to streaming services during lockdown, report finds

Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now (December 2020)