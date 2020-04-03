The Simpsons on Disney+ will be in correct aspect ratio by end of May

When Disney+ launched in the UK, it was a welcome distraction from the ongoing global lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, fans of The Simpsons soon realised there was something wrong with the first 20 seasons of the beloved animation – the aspect ratio.

The classic episodes had been stretched out from their original 4:3 aspect ratio to a 16:9 one. The new format was adopted to fill widescreens and improve the quality of the episodes, but it did mean losing out on some of the series’ best visual gags.

One such gag would be the fact that Duff, Duff Lite and Duff Dry all come from the same tube, as one viewer pointed out on Twitter.

All the classic Simpsons episodes on Disney+ are in cropped widescreen format — this means you miss out on tons of great visual jokes, like how Duff, Duff Lite and Duff Dry all come from the same tube. pic.twitter.com/cTy9adulFl — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) November 12, 2019

Taking to the official Dinsey+ UK Twitter account, the streamer announced on Thursday evening it was working towards making the first 19 seasons, and the affected episodes in season 20, available in the original aspect ratio by the end of May.

We appreciate our fans’ patience and are working to make the first 19 Seasons (and part of 20) of #TheSimpsons available in 4:3 versions on #DisneyPlus. We expect to accomplish this by the end of May. — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) April 2, 2020

Despite the complaints surrounding The Simpsons’ aspect ratio, Disney+ has proven hugely popular during quarantine, with many enjoying its classic offerings as well as its originals (looking at you, The Mandalorian).

