Best TV shows on Disney Plus to watch right now

Now streaming service Disney Plus has arrived in the UK alongside the likes of Netflix, Amazon, NOW TV. BritBox and Apple TV+ to name but a few, there has never been more choice for viewers in the on demand market. Being one of the biggest entertainment providers in the world with a huge back catalogue of shows and films, plus a raft of new content from its original studios – Disney has already made a huge splash in the entertainment market here.

But with so many titles to choose from, it’s fair to say that UK consumers are not only spoilt for choice, but may find the selection at the fingertips on their TV, tablet, laptop and smartphone a little overwhelming.

Never fear, RadioTimes.com has gone through the catalogue and picked some of the best TV shows available on Disney Plus so you can spend less time scrolling and more time watching and enjoying brilliant TV.

Firstly, though – here’s what you need to know if you haven’t already got Disney Plus…

The best Disney Plus TV shows to watch right now…

OK, now you’re on Disney Plus, it’s time to start exploring the great TV shows at your fingertips. If you’re looking for film choices, check out our best Disney Plus movies because we’re concentrating on TV shows from here on in…

The Mandalorian

The breakout hit for Britain’s newest streaming service, The Mandalorian is a Star Wars live-action TV series from Jon Faverau – and what is more, it is well worth your attention. Starring Game of Thrones’ Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian, it’s set in the Star Wars universe between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. The show has plenty for hardcore Star Wars fans, but is far enough removed from the Skywalker Saga that it can be enjoyed by newcomers to the franchise… plus if you haven’t heard already, there’s a baby Yoda, which has become one of the most talked parts of the show – inspiring memes and conversation across the internet ever since “the child” first arrived from a galaxy, far, far, away.

Like many shows on Disney Plus, The Mandalorian has begun streaming episodically, with the first two episodes released at launch and subsequent episodes of the show landing on the pLatform every Friday. Look out for a host of guest stars and some seriously good slow-burn storytelling.

The Simpsons

One of the most famous families in the world are one of the highlights of Disney Plus’s catalogue, with 30, yes you read that correctly, 30, full seasons of the fantastic animated show available in their entirety right now.

Over three decades Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa have become central to the lives of many generations of TV viewers and have certainly been on a lot of adventures along the way – and seen some pretty serious stars join them in cameos from Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger to Stephen Hawking and Johnny Cash.

Depending on how old you are and when you started watching the show, everyone has a different era that they love, but one thing is for sure, if you’re looking for a laugh and some light relief from the real world, Springfield is definitely a go-to place for many. So why not indulge yourself and go back through the back catalogue to enjoy old favourites and discover new episodes that you never knew existed.

Here’s some of our favourite episode of The Simpsons to get you started.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

We met up with Hollywood royalty Jeff Goldblum recently to have a chat about his new show and play a game called ‘According To’ – it gave us a little insight into the way the Jurassic Park star thinks… but if you really want to delve into the mind of Jeff Goldblum, this is the show for you!

The quirky and upbeat Hollywood star has now landed his own documentary series, which see the actor exploring topics from coffee, to cosmetics, gaming and even tattoos.

So come with Jeff on a journey of discovery in what is a fun and often quite strange show that will get you thinking and is bound to ensure you stay entertained.

Encore!

This TV series is a work of “docufiction” created specifically for Disney+ and is based on the High School Musical movie franchise. Its very meta plotline sees a group of students at East High attempt to stage a performance of High School Musical for their winter theatre production.

Toy Story: Forky Asks a Question

This “Toy Story-based project” is an animated short series from Pixar Animation Studios, starring Toy Story’s brand-new character Forky.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

What happened between Star Wars Episode II and Episode III? This animated addition to the space saga gives some answers, delving into the story of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and more Jedi knights as they battle the evil Count Dooku and General Grievous.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

If you think the name is little complicated, just wait until you hear the concept: set in the school in which High School Musical was shot, this scripted series sees students put on their own version of the musical.

Marvel’s Hero Project

This series looks into real-life superheroes, specifically young people who are making remarkable and positive change across their communities. In a nice twist, every kid who features in the show will have their own Marvel comic.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

A spin-off from the main Marvel movies, this series sees Clark Gregg reprising his role as Phil Coulson, an agent of organisation SHIELD (Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division). Its mission? To investigate bizarre events and super-human sightings.

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

Focusing on the original Avengers team from the comics (Iron Man, Giant-Man, Hulk, Thor, and Wasp), this animated series sees the superheroes team up to fight various supervillains and other threats in order to protect Earth. And before you ask: no, this cartoon isn’t set in the MCU.

Pick of The Litter

Puppies. If you like them, you’re going to love this series based on the critically-acclaimed documentary film of the same name. The show follows six pups through their journey of becoming certified guide dogs. It’s as cute as it sounds.

The Imagineering Story

This docuseries takes an inside look into the Walt Disney Imagineering company, looking into how the company developed theme park rides and attractions all over the world.

Pixar: In Real Life

A blend of Pixar and a hidden camera show, this series sees characters from the animated films surprise real-life people in New York City.

Ducktales

Whoo-oo! This revamp of the original 1987 cartoon sees David Tennant voice Scrooge McDuck, the estranged uncle Donald Duck who is forced to look after his three nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie.

Diary of a Future President

A family comedy about the origin story of future president Elena, Diary of a Future President follows the ups and downs of the middle school years that set her on the path to becoming a global leader.

Be Our Chef

A new Disney-inspired cooking competition which invites five families to create dishes themed on iconic Disney movies and characters.

Disney Fairytale Weddings

Each episode of this reality series showcases enchanting love stories from Disney locations around the world.

Gravity Falls

Don’t be fooled: this isn’t only a cartoon for kids. The adventures of Dipper Pines and his twin sister Mabel in Gravity Falls – a mysterious town full of paranormal forces and supernatural creatures – contains more than enough warm humour for all ages.

That’s So Raven

This supernatural sitcom follows Raven Baxter, a teen who gets glimpses of her future – and then tries to alter it. Results? Mixed.

Shop Class

A competition series featuring teams of young builders tasked with designing, building and testing unique new creations, which are then judged by a panel of experts.

TV shows and movies coming soon to Disney+…

Marvel shows on Disney+

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier This live-action series from Marvel Studios will see Anthony Mackie return as Falcon, while Sebastian Stan reprises his role as Winter Soldier. Coming August 2020

WandaVision A live-action series from Marvel Studios. Elizabeth Olsen returns as Wanda Maximoff (AKA Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany is back as The Vision. Coming December 2020

Loki

Tom Hiddleston’s character Loki is getting his own Marvel Studios series.

Loki is coming early 2021

Marvel’s What If…?

The first animated series from Marvel Studios takes inspiration from the comic books of the same name. According to Disney, “each episode will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory.”

Marvel’s What If…? is coming mid 2021

Ms Marvel

Marvel’s first Muslim superhero is getting her own Disney+ series. Written by Bisha K Ali (of Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral), the series will focus on a Pakistani-American teenager named Kamela Kahn. Hailing from a religious family in New Jersey, she has the power of polymorphy – i.e. the ability to stretch and change shape.

Ms Marvel is coming late 2021 or early 2022

She-Hulk

Having made her debut back in February 1980 in Stan Lee and John Buscema’s Marvel comic Savage She-Hulk #1, this character is a lawyer and a cousin of Bruce Banner who got an emergency blood transfusion from him – a life-saving procedure which left her with Hulk-life qualities.

She-Hulk is expected in 2022

Hawkeye

The expert archer of the Avengers will return in his own TV series, once again played by Jeremy Renner. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series is set to feature character Kate Bishop who becomes Hawkeye’s successor.

Hawkeye is expected late 2021

Moon Knight

Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, is a former CIA agent whose life was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After Marc killed his terrorist nemesis Bushman, he became “Moon Knight”.

Moon Knight is expected in 2022

Marvel’s 616

This documentary series will delve into the cultural impact of Marvel comics.

Star Wars shows on Disney+

Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as the Jedi in an Obi-Wan Kenobi series set between Star Wars Episodes III and IV.

Untitled Cassian Andor Star Wars series

The untitled Cassian Andor series starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk (droid K-2SO) will be coming to Disney+.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

An exclusive new season of The Clone Wars, the 3D CGI animated TV series created by George Lucas. The series will be revived for a seventh season consisting of 12 episodes.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2

The second series of the Jon Favreau Bounty Hunter series started filming barely a day after the first premiered. Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 is expected in autumn 2020.

Pixar series and short films on Disney+

Monsters At Work

A Monsters Inc. series from Pixar that picks up six months after the end of the original film, with John Goodman and Billy Crystal returning to voice Sully and Mike. It is set to premiere in 2020.

Toy Story: Lamp Life

Toy Story character Bo Peep is getting her very own Pixar short, Lamp Life.

SparkShorts

Although experimental in nature, this collection of short films from Pixar is packed with the studio’s heart-warming glow.

Documentaries on Disney+

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

A documentary series showing “the hard work and imagination” that has gone into making Frozen 2, “one of the most highly anticipated Walt Disney Animation Studios features of all time.”

Magic of the Animal Kingdom

A documentary series from National Geographic “which takes viewers behind the scenes with the highly respected animal-care experts, veterinarians and biologists at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s SeaBase aquarium.”

Other big series to look out for on Disney+…

Lizzie Maguire

Hilary Duff will reprise her role as the titular character, who is now a 30-year-old New Yorker.

Muppets Now

A short-form unscripted series that will see the muppets interact with celebrities.

The Phineas and Ferb Movie

This is still a working title, but Disney Television Animation has lined up a new animated film featuring many of the voice cast from the original series which ran between 2007 and 2015.

Further projects which have already been announced include Nonfiction series include Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies (working title), Earthkeepers (working title), (Re)Connect, Rogue Trip and Shop Class (working title).

