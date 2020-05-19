Mindy Kaling and Parks and Recreation’s Dan Goor ‘writing Legally Blonde 3’

Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor will write Legally Blonde 3, almost 20 years after the first film was released, Deadline reports.

The third instalment in the comedy franchise will see Reese Witherspoon reprise her role as Elle Woods – the fashionable Harvard Law graduate.

Sitcom star Mindy Kaling is best known as Kelly Kapoor in The Office US and for starring as Mindy Lahiri in her own show The Mindy Project.

The accomplished actor and writer recently co-created the Netflix teen comedy Never Have I Ever, which is inspired by Kaling’s own childhood as an Indian American teenager.

She’ll reportedly be writing Legally Blonde 3 with Dan Goor – the co-creator of police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine and writer of Parks and Recreation.

The Legally Blonde sequel would be the second film that Kaling and Goor are partnering on, after Universal won the rights to produce a wedding comedy starring Priyanka Chopra written by the duo.

MGM originally confirmed in 2018 that a third Legally Blonde movie was in the works and set to be penned by writers of the original film Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah.

However, the production company have brought in Kaling and Goor to give Smith and McCullah’s screenplay an “entirely new fresh spin”, according to Deadline.

RadioTimes.com has contacted MGM, Kaling, Goor, Smith and McCullah for comment.

The film will also be produced by Hello Sunshine – Reese Witherspoon’s film studio.

The first Legally Blond, which debuted in 2001, amassed almost $267 million globally, which led to a sequel in 2003 and a 2007 Broadway musical.

