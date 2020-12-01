When is Carols from King’s on TV? Will Carols from King’s have a congregation this year?

There are few things more Christmassy than a carol service – and it may be harder than usual to watch one this year.

Thankfully, the annual Carols From King’s ceremony will still be broadcast this Christmas, bringing the stunning architecture, exquisite singing, and candlelit ambience to the safety of your living room.

The century-old tradition will be undergoing some changes to conform to the coronavirus restrictions, but viewers will still be able to enjoy the Christmas story as told through a delightful mix of singing, reading, and poetry.

We could use some singing to lift our spirits this year more than ever – here’s how to catch this year’s Carols From King’s.

When is Carols from King’s on TV?

As per tradition, Carols from King’s will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on BBC Two at 5:30pm.

Will Carols from King’s have a congregation this year?

2020 has been a year of many firsts – and for the first time since its inception in 1918, Carols From King’s will be filmed without a congregation and with a socially distanced choir.

A King’s College spokesman said: “King’s College is looking forward to sharing the joy of its annual Christmas services with the world this year on radio and television.

“There will be no congregation in the chapel this year as part of the necessary precautions that the college is taking to ensure that the services are safe.”

Which carols will be performed at King’s this year?

Of course, it wouldn’t be Christmas until a solo chorister sings Once In Royal David’s City to open Carol From King’s in the traditional fashion. Carols old and new are promised throughout the ceremony, including classics such as the Sussex Carol, In the Bleak Mid-Winter, Still, Still, Still, Candlelight Carol, and O Come All Ye Faithful.

An order of service will be made available on 18th December.

Where is Carols from King’s filmed?

The clue’s in the name – Carols from King’s is unsurprisingly filmed at King’s College Chapel at Cambridge University. The carol service has been held in the iconic gothic chapel since it began in 1918.

Carol From King’s is pre-recorded early and is attended by members of the college by invitation only. Members of the public are usually permitted to attend A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols which is broadcast live on Christmas Eve on BBC4, however this will not be possible this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

