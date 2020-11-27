Who left I’m a Celebrity? First celebrity to be voted out revealed

Somehow, we are already at the point in the competition where someone goes, but tonight saw the first celebrity say goodbye to the jungle castle and their campmates in I’m a Celebrity 2020.

The contestants knew it was coming – having been told one campmate would leaving just before their venison was delivered to them – and, as is a tradition at this point, they all sat around the fire and reminisced about their time in the castle.

But who was it that got the boot, and how did they react to being first out?

Well, it was Hollie Arnold MBE that had to say her farewells tonight after sharing a tense few seconds with Ruthie Henshaw before Ant revealed who had the fewest votes.

Being the first out is always a tough pill to swallow and Hollie admitted that she was “devastated” to be the one to go. She did not hide how much she would miss the castle and even admitted to knowing she will miss the rice and beans. “I loved every second of it, even when I was gunked with offal,” she joked.

But it isn’t all bad, Hollie is confident that she has made 11 friends for life and had nothing but nice things to say about her fellow celebrities, saying: “I love everybody in there, what their values are and what they mean to me. I could pick up the phone to any one of them if I had a problem and I know they would answer. It was hard to say goodbye.”

As for who she wants to win, Jordan North was her choice for King of the Castle.

I’m a Celebrity is back tomorrow and while it will not be a highlights show this time (viewers did not respond well to that) it once again will not be live with the episode instead featuring only new unseen content – we suspect some fans might still have a thing or two to say about that though!

Viewers tonight (27th November) also saw AJ Pritchard and Shane Richie take part in the Chambers of Horror trial. While not being a lovely experience for either, they did manage to get 11 stars – great news for the camp who had to get by with only four yesterday.

There was also singing lessons from Russel Watson (new show idea there, ITV?) while the subject of “the most famous person on your phone” came up with Mo Farah dropping a bombshell – he texts Thierry Henry every 2 weeks (and Thierry texts back, honest).

I’m a Celebrity continues tomorrow night (Saturday, 28th November) at 8:30pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.