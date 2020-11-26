Meet Jamie Laing – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Made in Chelsea star
The Made In Chelsea star is the first Strictly Come Dancing contestant to make it into the line-up on two separate series.
So far this series, Jamie Laing has had an interesting Strictly Come Dancing journey.
Starting off struggling to impress the judges and bring in the big scores, he’s steadily improved over the weeks and is now looking like one of the stronger members of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.
Last weekend’s Couple’s Choice triumph saw Jamie and his partner Karen Hauer top the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, dazzling the judges and delighting their supporters.
But can the Made in Chelsea star keep up his good streak? Only this weekend’s Week Six live show will tell.
The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances have been confirmed and Jamie and Karen will be dancing the Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor. Let’s hope he’s been practising his ‘Tango Face’.
With the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final starting to come into focus on the horizon, there’s everything to dance for as the contestants once again bid to bring their A-game to the Elstree ballroom.
So, as the competition really heats up, here’s everything you need to know about Jamie Laing.
Who is Jamie Laing?
Age: 31
Instagram: @jamielaing
Twitter: @JamieLaing_UK
Job: Reality TV star
Partnered with: Karen Hauer
Jamie is best known for appearing on E4’s Made In Chelsea and being the heir to the McVitie’s biscuit fortune.
In 2011, he joined the reality TV show, which follows the lives of young, affluent individuals in West London and South West areas of Belgravia, Chelsea, King’s Road and Knightsbridge, as well as their travels to other locations around the world.
Strictly won’t be Laing’s first TV appearance other than MIC.
As well as featuring on the reality series, he’s also appeared on – deep breath – First Dates, Celebrity Juice, The Apprentice: You’re Fired!, This Morning, CelebAbility, Hollyoaks, Celebrity Bake Off, Celebrity Hunted, The Crystal Maze and Love Island: Aftersun.
So, he should be well prepared to have all the camera lenses on him, as he Cha Chas his way around the Ballroom.
Laing is also the founder of confectionary company Candy Kittens.
Jamie Laing’s Strictly journey so far
Scoreboard
Week One: Cha Cha (4 + 5 + 5) = 14
Week Two: American Smooth (5 + 6 + 6) = 17
Week Three: Charleston (7+8+8) = 23
Week Four: Samba (8+8+9) = 25
Week Five: Couple’s Choice (9+10+10) = 29
While Jamie’s Strictly 2020 Glitterball campaign got off to a slightly rocky start, last week’s Couple’s Choice to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory blew everything he’d done up until then out of the water.
Jamie and Karen were awarded a near-perfect 29 points by the judges for the energetic routine and finished top of the leaderboard, a position they’ll be hoping to hold onto when they tackle the Tango this weekend.
Jamie is determined to win the Glitterball this year. Speaking to RadioTimes.com, he said: “So the diplomatic answer is, ‘Oh yeah, I don’t mind’ but I really want to win!” he admitted. “I think as much as it’s a wonderful show to be a part of and you get to dance everyday and learn a new talent, I’m very competitive and I’m sure a lot of the other contestants are too, and you want to win it!”
Jamie began his time on Strictly 2020 scoring just 14 points in the first week and 17 in the second – landing himself in the bottom two.
However, after an impressive dance-off performance, the judges opted to save Jamie and instead send home former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.
He and Karen had a much better performance in Week Three, scoring 23 points and moving up to sixth on the leaderboard and Week Four saw him improve further, scoring an impressive 25 points for his energetic Samba.
Jamie’s Strictly signing was revealed on This Morning back in September.
“Here we go again, hopefully this time I can last long enough so my mum can see me dance,” he said at the time.
“The reason I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud but all I did last year was make her even more disappointed. Let’s change that this year, can’t wait!!”
It comes after his company Candy Kittens revealed he’d be making an announcement on the show.
“Tune into @thismorning today because our very own @JamieLaing_UK has an announcement. It’s not an album. That is all.” the post read.
Last year, Jamie revealed that he has a little dancing experience ahead of the 2019 series.
Telling viewers he’s got “a little bit of rhythm,” Laing revealed he had taken a contemporary dance course while studying at the University of Leeds.
Unfortunately he was forced to pull out last year, after injuring his knee.
Following the news, Laing said: “I’m absolutely devastated that I’m unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor! I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest.”
This was the first time a contestant show’s history that a celebrity had been forced to pull out the competition before the live shows had even started.However, Strictly is known for being pretty intense and has seen celebs sustain injuries over the years and quit as a result.
In 2009, British long-jumper Jade Johnson quit the show in 2009 after suffering a knee injury in rehearsals – which then also saw her drop out of the London 2012 Olympics.