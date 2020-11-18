Joe Swash reportedly returning to I’m a Celebrity along with other previous winners

Former King of the Jungle and presenter of the I’m a Celebrity spin-off show, Joe Swash, is reported to be returning to the current show, although it’s not known in what guise.

The former EastEnders star, now 38, was one of the most popular former winners of the hit ITV celebrity endurance contest when he triumphed in the 2008 edition.

The Sun reports that Swash will be joined by other previous stars – the 2015 Queen of the Jungle Vicky Pattison, 33, 2012 champion Charlie Brooks, 39, and former TOWIE star Joey Essex, 30, who finished fourth in 2013.

A source told the tabloid: “Joe was one of the show’s most popular winners. He absolutely walked his year, bagging nearly 70 per cent of the final vote over Martina [Navratilova] and George [Takei]. When they were looking at those to invite back, he seemed a no-brainer.”

The insider added: “Just as with Vicky, Joey and Charlie, exactly what Joe will be doing in North Wales still remains to be seen. All sorts of things have been discussed and he’s game for anything. He knows the show inside out so who better to have on board. He is buzzing.”

It’s highly unlikely the quartet will be plunged into the new season as contestants, so it will be fascinating to discover what their contribution is.

Swash became a core part of the spin-off show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! NOW! the year after he won the series and continued co-presenting it, or variations of it, until 2018.

He’s almost as closely associated with I’m a Celebrity as hosts Ant and Dec and met his wife, Stacey Solomon – also a previous Queen of the Jungle – on the set of the show..

We’ve contacted I’m a Celebrity for more details on this story.

I’m a Celebrity continues tonight on ITV at 9pm.

