Call the Midwife gives fans a sneak peek preview of the Turners on set for series 10

The series is filming for its 10th series under the latest coronavirus guidelines.

Shelagh Patrick - Call the Midwife

Fans of Call the Midwife have been offered a sneak peek behind the scenes of the show’s upcoming 10th series.

The drama’s official Twitter account posted two images of the Turners – played by Laura Main and Stephen McGann – as they prepared for a take during the filming of the hit series.

The stills show the pair being attended to by crew members wearing protective equipment, in line with the latest health and safety guidelines for filming during the pandemic.

The caption read, “Final checks! The Turners have their last adjustments before a take on the set during filming of our latest #CallTheMidwife series!”

The hit drama is expected to return for series 10 in early 2021, but before then a 90-minute festive special will air on Christmas Day – which show creator Heidi Thomas has said she hopes will give fans a taste of normality in these difficult times.

According to the show’s producers, “This year’s Christmas Special is set in December 1965. Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift.

“Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane.”

Doctor Who star Peter Davison will guest star in the Call the Midwife Christmas special, playing Mr Percival, the ringmaster of a circus which brings a large crowd to Poplar.

Filming on the series had been suspended back in March as the coronavirus pandemic began to affect the industry, but it resumed again in August under the new restrictions.

On the return to filming, Heidi Thomas said, “Everyone is overjoyed to be whisking the dust sheets off Nonnatus House and getting back to filming after lockdown. It is a particular thrill to be able to deliver the Christmas Special on time, just as we promised at the start of the pandemic. We are very much a family at Call the Midwife, and like families everywhere, we have missed each other.

“We will now be putting more love and energy into our work than ever and can’t wait to share series 10 with our fantastic, loyal audience.”

Call the Midwife will air on Christmas Day 2020, with season 10 in 2021. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

