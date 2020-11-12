Meet HRVY – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and singer

From the start of Strictly Come Dancing‘s 2020 series, HRVY immediately became the one to watch, impressing the judges with his first two performances in the competition and flying high at the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

His energetic Jive in Week One alongside professional partner Janette Manrara earned him the first nine of the series, while his Viennese Waltz in Week Two secured him second place on the scoreboard.

However, it all changed in Week Three, when HRVY slipped down to fifth place after receiving lower marks from the judges for his Cha Cha whilst dealing with increasingly tough competition within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up from the likes of Ranvir Singh, Bill Bailey and Maisie Smith.

Following the release of Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for Week Four, we learnt the pop star will be taking on the saucy Salsa on Saturday, dancing with Janette to BTS chart-topper Dynamite, which will hopefully help him climb back up the leaderboard.

Here’s everything you need to know about HRVY and his Strictly journey so far.

Who is HRVY?

Age: 21

Instagram: hrvy

Twitter: @hrvy

Job: Singer

Partnered with: Janette Manrara

HRVY first found fame on social media, posting music videos to his Facebook account – and he’s come along way since then, signing with a record label in 2017.

He’s released a string of singles so far, including big hit Personal which has amassed more than 250 million views on YouTube, while he also collaborated with Jonas Blue on his single Younger.

In the past he has supported a number of big name acts, including Little Mix and The Vamps, and later in 2020 he will release his debut album Can Anybody Hear Me?

Away from his music career, he has also done a spot of TV presenting, hosting the CBBC entertainment show Friday Download for its final three seasons between 2014 and 2015.

HRVY’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week one: Jive (8 + 8 + 9) = 25

Week two: Viennese Waltz (7 + 8 + 9) = 24

Week three: Cha Cha (6 + 7 + 8) = 21

HRVY shot to the top of the leaderboard at the start of the competition, earning the first 9 of the series with his energetic jive, branded by Motsi Mabse as the “best first dance” she’d ever seen.

The YouTuber continued to dominate the Strictly scoreboard, landing in second place in Week Two with his Viennese Waltz to Ariana Grande’s Stuck With U, however his lower-marked Cha Cha bumped him down a few spots to fifth place last weekend, allowing for rising stars Ranvir Singh and Bill Bailey to fill his space.

Hopefully HRVY will receive higher scores this weekend with his Salsa to BTS’ Dynamite – but with the competition getting tighter every single week, can be regain this spot at the top?

Does HRVY have coronavirus?

Not anymore.

The Strictly star HRVY confirmed he tested positive for coronavirus at the start of October.

However, he later revealed he is free from the virus.

Alongside several rainy photos, he Tweeted: “he’s free from Covid, he’s a free elf now… thank you for all the kind messages, I tested negative today so I’m back, love you guys and see you all soon.”