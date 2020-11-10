Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The Chase reveals first-look at new Chaser

The Chase reveals first-look at new Chaser

The ITV daytime show gave fans a quick glance at the incoming quizzer.

The Chase

ITV has teased The Chase fans with a glimpse of the new Chaser in action ahead of their debut on the daytime quiz show.

Advertisement

In a short Instagram video, the programme revealed the silhouette of the new Chaser from an upcoming episode in which host Bradley Walsh reveals whether the contestants will be taking on Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace or “a mystery brainbox from somewhere on the planet”.

Alongside the video, the caption reads: “Everyone has been asking about it, and today you got a glimpse of what is to come with a look at the new Chaser’s silhouette.”

“You’re going to want to keep watching future episodes to find out more #TheChase,”  they add.

Earlier this year, ITV confirmed that former The Chase contestant Darragh Ennis would be joining the show as a Chaser after the Oxford University researcher announced the news via Twitter.

“I’m really excited to be the 6th chaser on #TheChase,” he wrote. “I’ve been working hard on this for a while now and can’t wait for my episodes to air. Well the ones I win anyway.”

Ennis is the first new Chaser to join the quiz show since 2015, when Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan was announced as the fifth master quizzer.

He competed on The Chase in 2017 and won £9,000 for his teammates, who then picked minus offers and lost money, which resulted in #JusticeForDarragh trending on Twitter at the time.

Advertisement

Ennis’ co-star Jenny Ryan told RadioTimes.com in April that she had “an idea” for the new Chaser’s nickname ahead of his introduction on the show.

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV at 5pm while Beat the Chasers airs at 9pm this week. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about The Chase

The Chase
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Garden Gear 3500W 3-in-1 Blower, Vacuum and Shredder

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a Clifford James leaf blower for £39.99 + P&P

Save £5 on this three-in-one Blower, Vacuum and Shredder from Garden Gear!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

0_EHP_CHP_150420Darragh-Ennis-the-chase_20737JPG

The Chase introduces new Chaser: Who is Darragh Ennis?

The Chase Anne Hegerty ITV

The Chase star Anne Hegerty teases “corker” of an episode as ITV quiz show returns

135942.173b596d-dc56-416a-9d30-90300bfb9432

Fans outraged as The Chase is replaced by Rylan Clark-Neal’s new quiz show

From ITV Studios THE CHASE Weekdays on ITV Pictured: Host Bradley Walsh © ITV Photographer: Matt Frost For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THE CHASE or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com TL

Bradley Walsh confirms “shake-up” for The Chase