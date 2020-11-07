When is president-elect Joe Biden’s victory speech?

After a nail-biting five days of US election coverage we finally have a result, with Democrat candidate Joe Biden projected to win 290 electoral college votes compared to Donald Trump’s 214.

While incumbent Trump has not conceded the race just yet, Biden is expected to deliver a victory speech later this evening after multiple news outlets around the world declared him to be the president-elect and announced his running mate Kamala Harris to be the first ever female vice-president.

If you’re wondering how you’ll be able to watch the momentous occasion in US politics play out live, here’s everything you need to know about Joe Biden’s victory speech.

When is Joe Biden’s victory speech?

US president-elect Joe Biden will be addressing the nation from his campaign headquarters in Wilmington (Delaware) at 8pm ET, which works out to 1am in the UK (GMT).

How to watch Joe Biden’s victory speech in the UK

Biden’s victory speech is likely to be broadcast live on 24 hour news channels such as BBC News and Sky News in the UK, while those with access to US channels like CNN, NBC News, ABC News, MSNBC and Fox News will also be able to watch the speech by tuning in to them.

The speech may be carried by major UK broadcasters like the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky but this has not yet been confirmed.

When is Donald Trump’s concession speech?

Incumbent president Donald Trump has not yet conceded following Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential race – instead, he has announced that “this election is far from over”, according to a recent statement issued by the Republican politician.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” he added.

