Craig Charles and Victoria Pendleton clash in “toxic” Don’t Rock the Boat red crew

It’s a hell of a time stick your oar in, but Olympic cycling great Victoria Pendleton clashed with Red Dwarf star Craig Charles on Don’t Rock the Boat after he accused her of marginalising him and creating a “toxic” environment.

The ITV celebrity rowing show features two crews racing each other from Cornwall to the top of Scotland and the endurance event has taken its toll on the contestants’ energy levels and emotions.

Victoria was reduced to tears after Craig confronted her about her motivations.

The double gold medal-winning Olympian said: “I know that the finger has been pointed at me and I know I am a very competitive person. I was born and bred that way. What I want to bring to the team, how I feel I support you is giving it my very best physically and I feel absolutely hideous that Craig feels this bad that he can’t get on and prove us all wrong, which is what I was kind of hoping would happen today.

“I’ve really tried to be there for everybody on the boat.”

Craig responded: “Victoria, with the greatest of respect, I’ve felt really uncomfortable, I’ve felt really awkward, really unhappy and it’s generally down to you. Some of the energy that you exude towards me has been fairly toxic, to be honest.”

Victoria said: “It actually breaks my heart, Craig…” before exiting the group in tears.

Meanwhile, the blue crew watched from the sidelines and team captain Denise Lewis said the problem was her super-competitive nature.

“She can’t turn it off. That’s her,” she said.

Don’t Rock The Boat continues tonight, and all this week, at 9pm on ITV

