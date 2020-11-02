When is the John Lewis Christmas advert released in 2020?

There can be no denying that it’s been a very tough year and the festive season is likely to feel a bit different as a result, but one regular fixture isn’t going anywhere.

The legendary John Lewis Christmas advert will be bringing some much-needed cheer to our lives very soon, but this year’s offering will go far beyond the standard format.

The retailer has announced it plans to raise £5 million for struggling families in collaboration with food poverty charity FareShare and parental support charity Home-Start.

Read on for everything you need to know about this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert.

When is John Lewis Christmas advert 2020 released?

There’s no confirmed release date for 2020’s John Lewis Christmas advert, but historically the festive teasers have arrived in mid-November, suggesting that it might not be far away.

Anticipation is always high for the heartwarming short films, but this year will be particularly resonant as it draws attention to families who have been hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis.

John Lewis is hoping to raise £5 million for food poverty charity FareShare and parental support charity Home-Start, to help vulnerable families through the Christmas season.

The retailer will also be encouraging customers to help their local communities during the festive season, so that important theme could also feature prominently in whichever story the advert tells this year.

Pippa Wicks, executive director of John Lewis & Partners, said: “In a year like no other, the world has changed – so we will be delivering a Christmas campaign like no other. During 2020 we’ve seen some inspiring and heartwarming acts of kindness throughout our country and our communities.

“Now we want to build on this spirit to create a legacy that extends well beyond Christmas. Together we can all make a big difference to the families who need our help most.”

Peter Grigg, CEO of Home-Start UK, added: “This powerful campaign will ensure Home-Start is there for families who need us most. We have seen first-hand how the pandemic is pushing families to the edge, especially those already facing significant challenges in their lives.

“Working with John Lewis Partnership colleagues, customers and communities, we can reach more families and communities at this vital time. We are so proud to partner in this exciting ambition to transform the lives of thousands of families and children this Christmas and beyond.”

Last year’s John Lewis advert told the story of Excitable Edgar, an adorable green dragon whose fire-breathing abilities made him something of an outcast in his quaint village.

