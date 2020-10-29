Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

Asides from the fabulous dancing of course, one of the things we love most about Strictly Come Dancing is the music.

Advertisement

While Dave Arch and his band are responsible for the amazing music we see the Strictly Come Dancing line-up dance to, each results show, viewers are treated to a performance from a brilliant guest act.

The first results show will take place on Sunday November 1st, where the week one scores and week two scores from the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard will be combined, and the public votes will be opened.

So, who will be gracing the ballroom stage this week? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s guest performer.

Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat? Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Thanks, you are now signed up to our Strictly newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Strictly newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this week?

Viewers will be treated to a special performance by singer and songwriter Sam Smith.

They rose to fame in October 2012 after being featured on Disclosure’s breakthrough single Latch.

The song peaked at number 11 on the UK Singles Chart. Smith was then featured on Naughty Boy’s “La La La”, which became a number one single in May 2013.

In December 2013, Smith was nominated for the 2014 Brit Critics’ Choice Award and the BBC’s Sound of 2014 poll, and they won both.

Getty Images

Smith’s debut studio album, In the Lonely Hour, was released in May 2014. The album’s second single, Money On My Mind, became their second number one single in the UK.

Their third single Stay with Me was an international success, reaching number one in the UK and number two on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Smith has won four Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, and an American Music Award, as well as a Golden Globe and an Academy Award throughout their career.

Advertisement

The Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.