Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

This celeb will be taking to the Strictly ballroom stage on Sunday.

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing

Asides from the fabulous dancing of course, one of the things we love most about Strictly Come Dancing is the music.

Advertisement

While Dave Arch and his band are responsible for the amazing music we see the Strictly Come Dancing line-up dance to, each results show, viewers are treated to a performance from a brilliant guest act.

The first results show will take place on Sunday November 1st, where the week one scores and week two scores from the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard will be combined, and the public votes will be opened.

So, who will be gracing the ballroom stage this week?  Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s guest performer.

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this week?

Viewers will be treated to a special performance by singer and songwriter Sam Smith.

They rose to fame in October 2012 after being featured on Disclosure’s breakthrough single Latch.

The song peaked at number 11 on the UK Singles Chart. Smith was then featured on Naughty Boy’s “La La La”, which became a number one single in May 2013.

In December 2013, Smith was nominated for the 2014 Brit Critics’ Choice Award and the BBC’s Sound of 2014 poll, and they won both.

Sam Smith
Sam Smith
Getty Images

Smith’s debut studio album, In the Lonely Hour, was released in May 2014. The album’s second single, Money On My Mind, became their second number one single in the UK.

Their third single Stay with Me was an international success, reaching number one in the UK and number two on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Smith has won four Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, and an American Music Award, as well as a Golden Globe and an Academy Award throughout their career.

Advertisement

The Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday  and Sunday nights. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Beurer HD75UK Electric Throw

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a Beurer electric heated throw for just £49.99

Cosy, high-quality, safe, easy to use and washable, this fantastic throw is usually £79.99!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Bruno Tonioli

Why isn’t Bruno Tonioli on Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant Ranvir Singh

Meet Ranvir Singh – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Good Morning Britain presenter

Caroline-Quentin

Strictly Come Dancing’s Caroline Quentin promises “cross and sexy” Paso Doble

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances revealed for week two