  4. Meet Ranvir Singh – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Good Morning Britain presenter

Meet Ranvir Singh – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Good Morning Britain presenter

Everything you need to know about Ranvir Singh, the Good Morning Britain presenter putting on her dancing shoes for Strictly 2020.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant Ranvir Singh

You know how Strictly Come Dancing simply has to cast one Good Morning Britain star each year? Well, 2020 is the turn of Ranvir Singh, the TV presenter competing for the Glitterball trophy.

And turns out Singh has received some helpful words of advice from a former member of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. Well, maybe helpful is the wrong word. Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com, Singh revealed that fellow GMB host Susanna Reid has been sending warning messages her way.

“Susanna keeps saying to me in like a really sensible tone, ‘Ranvir you have no idea what’s about to happen.’ She’s like, ‘You have no idea and it’s like a whirlwind.’” Singh said.

Now paired up with Giovanni Pernice (one of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing professionals), Singh is set to take on the ballroom in the series’ first live show this weekend.

Who is Ranvir Singh?

Ranvir Singh

Age: 43

Instagram: ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Job: TV presenter

Partnered with: Giovanni Pernice

Ranvir is one of ITV’s most recognised presenters, not only regularly fronting Good Morning Britain but also working as a relief newsreader on ITV News and serving as an anchor for ITV’s Tonight.

In addition, she has hosted a range of primetime factual shows, including Real Stories with Ranvir Singh, The Martin Lewis Money Show and Eat, Shop, Save while she has recently appeared as a panel member on Loose Women.

She is the latest in a long line of Good Morning Britain’ presenters to take part in the series, following the lead of colleagues such as Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold – who she says she’ll turn to for advice.

What has Ranvir Singh said about Strictly?

Announcing the news of her participation while presenting Good Morning Britain, Ranvir said: "The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror – feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared. Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!"



Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to BBC One this Autumn. You can see the full celebrity Strictly Come Dancing line-up here. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.

