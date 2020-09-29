What time is the coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Last updated: 29th September

Number 10 Downing Street has confirmed Boris Johnson will be giving another coronavirus update tomorrow, Wednesday 30th September.

The Prime Minister will be joined by Professor Chris Witty and Sir Patrick Vallance for the latest address, which is expected to cover the most recent figures from around the country.

Despite some confusion surrounding the latest lockdown measures in the North East of England, it is understood tomorrow’s conference will not be discussing lockdown strategy, instead focusing largely on the numbers.

Johnson gave a televised address last week detailing the latest steps in the fight against the virus, including introducing a 10pm curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants and encouraging anyone who had returned to offices since the first lockdown to begin working from home again where possible.

The news came as the rate of infection began to significantly rise in many places around the country, with tougher lockdown measures still a possibility in the future.

The coronavirus press briefings were a regular part of the television schedules earlier in the year, as people made time to tune in for the latest information about the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Past events have been hosted by Prime Minister Johnson and other members of the cabinet.

Read on for everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time tomorrow?

An official time for tomorrow’s briefing has not been given yet, but we’d expect it to take place at the usual time of 5pm.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

The daily briefings have been broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel in the past, while the BBC also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that featured the daily briefing.

Who is leading tomorrow’s coronavirus briefing?

Tomorrow’s address will be lead by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

What will be included in tomorrow’s briefing?

It is expected that tomorrow’s briefing will see Boris Johnson give the latest coronavirus figures from around the country, while he will also field questions from journalists and members of the public.

It is understood that there will not be any new information around lockdown restrictions at this stage, despite speculation that tougher measures could come into play in the near future.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will lead tomorrow’s briefing.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his severe case of coronavirus. However, other senior ministers have stepped in for him on numerous occasions.

Ministers that have led briefings in the past include Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

