Meet Peter, GBBO contestant and accounting student

It won’t be long now before we see all the Great British Bake Off contestants enter the infamous tent for Great British Bake Off.

Series 11 will air this Autumn, and if the GBBO trailer is anything to go by, it looks like it’s going to be an interesting series!

One of this year’s contenders is Peter – who is the youngest baker taking part on the show.

Peter hasn’t missed a series of Bake Off since the show started. But will that be enough to take him through to the finals?

Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is Peter?

Name: Peter

Peter Age: 20

20 Where is Peter from? Edinburgh

Edinburgh What jobs does Peter do? Accounting and finance student

With his parents and brother, Edinburgh-born Peter grew up feasting on his mum’s home cooking.

However, it was actually the Channel 4 show that inspired him to start baking for himself. Peter has watched every series since the show first started in 2010 and has been baking seriously since he was just 12-years-old.

He loves to honour his homeland in his cooking, using Scottish ingredients, including berries, whisky, oats and honey whenever he can.

When he’s not baking, you can find him either upholding the family’s love of numbers by studying accounting and finance at university, or demonstrating his competitive streak on the badminton court.

Peter has been playing badminton for a decade and has even represented his county in the sport since 2012.

What are Peter’s strengths? “My strengths are time management and planning.”

What are Peter’s weaknesses? “My weaknesses are artistic decoration and bread baking.”

What has Peter said about joining The Great British Bake Off?

Speaking of his Bake Off signing, the 20-year-old gushed: “[I was] Absolutely chuffed! It was a long and uncertain path getting to the tent.”

He added: “I was just so excited to get baking in the tent and fulfil this amazing dream.”

The Great British Bake Off producers recently revealed the behind-the-scenes changes the show had to go through in order to get Bake Off back on air during the pandemic.

One of these changes involved all the cast, crew and production having to isolate for the duration of filming.

So, if Peter had the chance to isolate with one former contestant, who would it be?

“Maybe Selasi. He would keep our bubble very chilled out!” he said.

Sounds like a great shout!

When is GBBO back?

The series will return to Channel 4 on September 22nd at 8pm.

Bake Off announced the news on their official Twitter page, sharing a picture of the hosts and judges with the caption: “Put a little love in your tart. Join us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off!”

According to a producer on the show, production was almost put on hold for the series after someone on set began to show potential symptoms of the virus and had to be tested.

Speaking in an issue of Radio Times, The Great British Bake Off producer Kieran Smith said, “Somebody spoke to our medical team because they were showing symptoms that could have been COVID.”

The Great British Bake Off starts on Channel 4 on September 22nd at 8pm.