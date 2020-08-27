BBC Proms: How to watch the 2020 live performances

The BBC Proms are already underway. Since July 17th, archive footage has been aired on BBC Radio 3 and on demand on BBC Sounds, and the live shows will now kick off from August 28th.

This year celebrates the 125th anniversary of the Proms, which is being celebrated with performances from some of the world’s greatest classical musicians.

David Pickard, Director BBC Proms, said: “These are extraordinary times for our nation and the rest of the world, but they show that we need music and the creative industries more than ever.

“This year it is not going to be the Proms as we know them, but the Proms as we need them. We will provide a stimulating and enriching musical summer for both loyal Proms audiences and people discovering the riches we have to offer for the first time.”

So how can you watch the live Proms? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch the BBC Proms

In the final two weeks of the event, the Royal Albert Hall will have a number of performances streamed live directly to iPlayer and on BBC4, Radio3 and BBC Sounds. The first night of the live Proms will kick off on Friday August 28th.

Friday 28 August

BBC Two: Sakari Oramo & The BBC Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven: ”Eroica” Symphony; Hannah Kendall: Tuxedo: Vasco de Gama; Eric Whitacre: Sleep; Copland: Quiet City. Saturday 29 August BBC iPlayer: Jonathan Scott: Organ arrangements of symphonic classics including works by Rossini, Mascagni and Dukas, plus Saint-Saen’s “Organ” Symphony. Sunday 30 August BBC Four: Sir Simon Rattle conducts London Symphony Orchestra in programme which includes Vaughan William’s Symphony No5. Monday 31 August BBC iPlayer: Tribute to Viennese operetta, marking the 150th anniversary of Franz Lehar’s birth. Tuesday 1 September BBC iPlayer: Contemporary music from the London Sinfonietta. Wednesday 2 September BBC iPlayer: Omer Meir Wellber & BBC Philharmonic: Haydn: philemon und Baucis – overture; Symphony No80; Aziza Sadikova: Marionettes; Britten: Nocturne. Thursday 3 September BBC Four: Nicola Benedetti, Alina Ibragimova and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment: showcase of Baroque concertos with works by Vivaldi, Handel and Bach. Friday 4 September BBC Four: Sitarist Anoushka Shankar and electronic music composer Gold Panda alongside the strings of the Britten Sinfonia. Saturday 5 September BBC iPlayer: Stephen Hough with Thomas Dausgaard and the BBC SSO: Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No2. Sunday 6 September BBC Four: Laura Marling and the 12 Ensemble perform works from her own back catalogue. Monday 7 September BBC iPlayer: Live performance from Royal Albert Hall on BBC Four. Tuesday 8 September BBC iPlayer: Ryan Bancroft and BBC National Orchestra of Wales: Works by John Adams, Barber and Copland; Martinu: Jazz Suite; Gavin Higgins: new work. Wednesday 9 September BBC iPlayer: Esa-Pekka Salonen the Philharmonia Orchestra, featuring pianist Benjamin Grosvenor: Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin; Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No1; Mozart: Symphony No45, “Jupiter”. Thursday 10 September BBC Four: The Aurora Orchestra perform Beethoven’s Symphony No7 from memory. Also – Richard Ayres: No52; with introductions from Tom Service and Nicholas Colon. Friday 11 September BBC Four: Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Isata Kanneh-Mason: works by Beethoven, Barber, Bridge and Rachmaninov. Stax Records – 50 years of Soul. Jools Holland tribute to pioneering record label. Saturday 12 September BBC One: The Last Night of the Proms, with soprano Golda Schultz and the BBC Symphony Orchestra under conductor Dalia Stasevska.

Will Proms 2020 be the same as previous years?

The event will be slightly different to previous years given there will be no live audiences and no full orchestras. There has been some controversy around this year’s event, particularly the inclusion of songs Land of Hope and Glory and Rule, Britannia!.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is opposed to the BBC’s decision to play instrumental versions.