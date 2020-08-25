Planet Sex will see Cara Delevingne put “body and mind on the line” to investigate sexuality for BBC Three

Supermodel Cara Delevingne is producing and presenting Planet Sex, a BBC Three documentary series which promises to be a very personal exploration and deep-dive into the biggest questions about human sexuality.

The six-part series is a co-production between BBC Three and US network Hulu and will feature Delevingne “putting her mind and her body on the line” as she takes part in experiments and demonstrations in world leading research labs, visiting very diverse communities and hearing people’s intensely personal stories about sex.

Delevinge, 28, has said before she is “pan-sexual”, meaning she is attracted to people regardless of their gender identity.

She said: “As someone who struggled for years to understand my sexual identity, I am so excited to be partnering with Hulu, Naked, BBC Three and Fremantle to be making a series that could change the views of so many people through honest and personal conversations.”

Delevinge said she could only imagine what a series like Planet Sex would have meant to “the 14-year-old me who struggled to understand feelings that were seen as non-conventional or different”.

If Planet Sex helped one young person have an easier conversation with their parents, “we will have achieved one of our many goals in making this series”, she added.

According to the BBC, Planet Sex would explore key questions related to our gender, sexual orientation, relationships, the popularity of porn and more.

It would attempt to examine why some people are straight and some aren’t, and whether there was even such a thing as “straight”.

Jack Bootle, BBC Head of Commissioning Science and Natural History, said Delevingne was the perfect guide for Planet Sex.

He said: “We’re in the middle of a new sexual revolution, in which the old rules of gender and sexuality are being rewritten in ways that some find liberating and others confusing. Cara’s charisma, curiosity and lived experience make her the perfect guide to a subject that can be controversial but is always fascinating.”

