What is Sharon Osbourne’s surprise Lucifer cameo?

Lucifer season five packs a number of major surprises for the devil, the detective and the LAPD, including a sneaky cameo from a certain TV legend.

Advertisement

Fans may be perplexed to see Sharon Osbourne’s name pop up in the credits to episode two, titled ‘Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!’, but this is no mistake or coincidence.

The former X Factor judge does have a small role in the second chapter, which focuses on a grizzly murder committed within the confines of a simulated Mars base.

Read on for more details:

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What episode of Lucifer is Sharon Osbourne in?

Sharon Osbourne appears in season five, episode two of Lucifer on Netflix, which is available to stream now.

Listed as a guest star, her name pops up in the credits at around the eight-minute mark, prior to her appearance 11 minutes in, capping off a montage of suspects from the aforementioned Mars base.

Who does Sharon Osbourne play in Lucifer?

Herself of course! Well, a version of herself at least. The Mars base simulation where the murder takes place is open to any super wealthy person with a dream of intergalactic travel.

In the Lucifer universe, Osbourne is apparently one such person, having spent time in the simulated red planet environment with the eventual murder victim.

“Not to speak ill of the dead, but Judy was a bit of a party pooper,” Mrs Osbourne tells the LAPD. “We had about five books the entire time we were in there, and she managed to spoil the endings to all of them.”

Detective Decker accuses her of biting the head off a bat before stabbing the victim, even whipping out her best Ozzy impression to pack a little more punch into the accusation.

“Actually, that was my husband that bit the head off a bat,” Sharon replies, before turning to Lucifer and saying: “By the way, I never managed to thank you for all the things you did for Ozzy… from one prince of darkness to another, right?”

The cameo references an instance in January 1982, when Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a bat at a rock concert. It’s unclear whether the animal was dead or alive, but Ozzy required urgent rabies vaccinations after the show.

For any fans wondering, after denying the crime (“I did not stab her in her sorry space arse”), Sharon Osbourne disappears and is never again mentioned in the episode or the rest of the season.

It’s unclear exactly how the role was arranged; either Sharon is a fan of the show and requested a cameo or the showrunners were keen to sneak a celebrity into their space habitat to surprise viewers.

We expect more details to emerge soon, so watch this space.

Advertisement

Lucifer is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.