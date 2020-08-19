The major behind-the-scenes changes that enabled Great British Bake Off to film in lockdown

Channel 4’s much-loved competition The Great British Bake Off has finished filming its upcoming 2020 series, thanks to a “mammoth sacrifice” made by the show’s cast and crew to make it happen in light of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Speaking to Broadcast, the Channel 4 competition’s producers revealed that show’s production staff, which consists of 120 people, had to live in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks to safely film the upcoming series and allow the cast to disregard social-distancing guidelines.

Kieran Smith, creative director at Love Productions, said: “So many people rely on Bake Off for work that we knew we had to work out a plan.”

Filming has wrapped on the new series of The Great British Bake Off. More news soon… pic.twitter.com/tyDllxJGSv — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 19, 2020

He joined forces with managing director Letty Kavanagh to hire Essex-based Down Hall, which housed all cast and crew alongside 20 hotel staff members, 80 Love producers and around 20 “children, chaperones and dogwalkers”, according to the publication.

Everyone on the team had to self-isolate for nine days and take three COVID tests before entering the hotel, while producers worked out ways to transport people to the hotel “so people wouldn’t need to use any public toilets”, Kavanagh said.

Production on the series began in July, with cast and crew reportedly commencing with a “gruelling” six-week shoot consisting of “two days on, two days off”. Throughout the process, the show only went through one coronavirus scare which turned out to be negative, the publication reported.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

“It was a massive operation, we even build 12 practice kitchens for the bakers to use on their days off,” Smith told Broadcast, with Kavanagh adding, “It felt like the safest place in Britain.”

Bake Off’s 11th series will see comedian Matt Lucas join the show as Noel Fielding’s new co-host, after Sandi Toksvig left the Great British Bake Off in January.

Speaking about Lucas’ intense introduction to the much-loved baking competition, Kavanagh said: “He was practically living with the bakers. It felt like he had always been there.”

Advertisement

This year’s series will see judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood return to the Bake Off tent, with producers “determined” to get the show on air later this year, Leith has previously revealed.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.