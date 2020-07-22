Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. The Great British Bake Off has started filming season 11

The Great British Bake Off has started filming season 11

The much-loved bakery competition will screen on Channel 4 later in 2020.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith on The Great British Bake Off

Published:

Sky Studios has confirmed that the 11th season of The Great British Bake Off is two weeks into production and is likely to return to our screens later in 2020.

Advertisement

Like almost all other TV productions, Bake Off was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and there was speculation that the much-loved Channel 4 bakery competition wouldn’t return until 2021. Bake Off is produced by Love Productions, which is now owned by Sky Studios.

According to Deadline, Sky Studios CEO Gary Davey and chief commercial officer Jane Millichip allayed fans’ fears on Wednesday and revealed that filming was going very well. There has also been speculation that it might have moved away from its traditional marquee, for reasons related to the pandemic.

Millichip would not be drawn on this, but she told a virtual Broadcasting Press Guild lunch: “It’s all happening in deep secret, somewhere in darkest deepest Britain in the shires.”

Davey added: “As you can imagine, there was a lot of work collaboratively between Love Productions and our COVID protocols team just to get that right.”

Matt Lucas joined the Bake Off presenting line-up in March, taking over from Sandi Toksvig, and he along with all of the cast and crew have been quarantining in the period leading up to the start of production, so they could avoid the social distancing rules and shoot conventionally.

There is no exact date on when Bake Off will premiere in 2020 (pre-COVID it was expected to start filming in May), but it’s difficult to imagine Channel 4 going with anything other than an autumn launch.

During lockdown judge Paul Hollywood speculated with Radio Times about a premiere date: “If we can get started, we could turn around the programme pretty quickly and still have it out in late summer or early autumn.”

Fellow judge Prue Leith told  The Andrew Marr Show in May: “It’s impossible at the moment because there are really a lot of people on set when we film, but I’m sure they’ll find a way as soon as they can, they’re determined.”

Advertisement

We’ll bring the very latest Bake Off news as soon as possible, but in the meantime if you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

rt awards tv moment
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Tala Originals Round Cake Tins Set of 3 + Tala Circular Folding Cooling Rack, Bundle of 2

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Bakers will love this exclusive bundle from Tala!

You’ll achieve the perfect bake every time with these nifty kitchen utensils

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith on The Great British Bake Off

Filming of The Great British Bake Off delayed due to coronavirus

Great British Bake Off contestants 2019

Who left The Great British Bake Off last night? Fourth contestant to go revealed

Bake Off Priya (Channel 4)

Who is Priya O’Shea on The Great British Bake Off? Meet the future novelist and 2019 contestant

Has Bake Off lost its charm? "Like a bad soufflé, series 10 failed to rise to the occasion"

Kimberley Bond
Kimberley Bond