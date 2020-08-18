Utopia remake on Amazon Prime Video gets release date and trailer

The oddly prescient Amazon Prime Video remake Utopia, about an underground graphic novel that predicts a pandemic, will be released on the streaming platform next month.

Advertisement

Inspired by the British Channel 4 series of the same name, which originally aired in 2013, the Amazon Originals series is penned by Gone Girl’s Gillian Flynn, and stars John Cusack (Being John Malkovich) in his first regular television role.

The series follows a group of comic book fans who obsess over “a seemingly fictional comic” called Utopia, which they soon discover is strangely accurate in its predictions.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

According to the official synopsis, the group “unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of “Utopia,” predicting threats to humanity. They realise these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The group embarks on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde… who joins them on their mission to save the world while harbouring secrets of her own.”

Amazon

American Honey star Sasha Lane has been cast as Jessica Hyde, while Rainn Wilson (best known for his role as Dwight in the US Office) will play down-on-his-luck scientist Michael Stearns, a leading expert on a deadly flu – and when a national outbreak of the virus occurs, he learns he’s accidentally involved in something of a far larger scale.

Meanwhile Cusack plays will play Dr Kevin Christie; a famed bio-technician who wants to change the world with science.

You can watch the new trailer for Utopia here.

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video’s remake of Utopia will be available to watch from Friday 25th September. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide