When is Katherine Ryan’s The Duchess released on Netflix? Everything you need to know

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan is swapping stand up for sitcom, with her new Netflix comedy The Duchess.

Due to land on the streamer next month, the scripted series stars Ryan as a “fashionably disruptive single mum living in London” who often finds herself making “powerful and problematic choices”.

Produced by the team behind Master of None and The End of the F***ing World, here’s everything you need to know about The Duchess.

When is The Duchess on Netflix?

The Duchess is set to land on Netflix on Friday 11th September 2020.

What is The Duchess about?

The Duchess stars Katherine Ryan as a “fashionably disruptive” single mother whose daughter, Olive, is the love of her life and who is debating whether to have a second child with her greatest nemesis — who also happens to be Olive’s father.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the South Bank Show Awards in July, Ryan said: “I’ve never written a sitcom so that makes it very different [from my previous Netflix specials], and it was a challenge, because I’m not a screenwriter who’s experienced, I don’t know the rules, I’m learning the rules. I’m also learning that Netflix allows you to break a lot of those rules, and they just want authentic voices from all over the world.

“The Duchess is super authentic I think to my personality, to my stage persona, because it’s a disruptive mum who’s a bad person but a good mum. She’s fashionable, she loves being a mother she’s not sad about it — it’s me, yes. The rest is fiction, but it is a heightened version of me, and I’m really lucky because they’re just letting me go and write the real thing that I would have wanted to, and I don’t think I would have been as lucky with a traditional network, I don’t think they would give me the same liberty that Netflix does. It’s gonna be fun.

“I pitched it to them a year ago, sort of now, June, and so it’s been going on that long but I had to write all the scripts.”

Is there a trailer for The Duchess?

Netflix has not yet released a trailer for The Duchess, but the streamer has released key art for the series, featuring Ryan, Australian comedian Steen Raskopoulos and a handful of dogs.

Netflix

The Duchess will launch on Netflix on Friday 11th September.