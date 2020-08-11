Line of Duty’s Martin Compston on season 6 filming: “No point coming back if we’re going to compromise quality”

While Line of Duty fans are itching for filming on series six to resume, Martin Compston has said that the cast and crew won’t be making any socially distanced changes that could “compromise quality”.

The Line of Duty star told The One Show’s Alex Jones and Chris Ramsay yesterday that adjustments will be made both on and off screen to prevent the spread of coronavirus on set when production on the series continues.

“I think there will be changes, there’s going to be massive changes off camera just in terms of the protocols and social distancing and how many people can be on set, no congregating, just obviously people off camera wearing masks and what not, so it’s going to be a completely different feel,” he said.

He continued: “In terms of changes, I think if there are changes that are possible in terms of moving scenes which were indoors [to] outdoors where possible but we really wouldn’t want to compromise the scripts, the scripts are so good.”

“People are so loyal to the show, there would be no point coming back if we were going to compromise quality,” he added.

Back in March, filming on series six was halted just four weeks in to the shoot after the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in the UK.

Compston, who has played Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott on the BBC drama since it began 2012, also spoke about a potential release date for the upcoming series, saying: “We’ve got a definite date that we’re working towards but there’s no point announcing it because the situation is so fluid and it can change daily, so hopefully we can get it done before Christmas.”

The Scottish actor recently revealed, during an exclusive RadioTimes.com Q&A with the Line of Duty cast and writers, that fans can expect to see a “bombshell” plot twist mid-way through season six.

Addressing his “bombshell” revelation whilst on The One Show, Compston said: “Well, there’s a few before that as well but yeah, just because I don’t have [the script for episode] five, there’s a big big twist at the end of episode four.”

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio said last week that he is hoping to wrap up filming on the series by Christmas for it to air in 2021.

