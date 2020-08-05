Classic ’80s sitcom Who’s the Boss? sequel to reunite Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano

Only a year ago, star Tony Danza ruled out any chance of one of the biggest sitcoms of the 1980s, Who’s the Boss?, ever getting a reboot. But he’s changed his mind.

Advertisement

Danza and Alyssa Milano played the mismatched father daughter pair Tony and Samantha Micelli at the heart of Who’s the Boss?, which averaged audiences of 33 million when it screened for 196 episodes on ABC in the US between 1984-1992.

Milano tweeted on Tuesday that “I AM SO EXCITED! We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you. So happy.”

????ANNOUNCEMENT???? I AM SO EXCITED!#WhosTheBoss is coming back!!! I’ve wanted to share this for so long and now I can! ???? We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you. So happy. https://t.co/vhAM3OB21S — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 4, 2020

Danza also tweeted, in more muted fashion, “Here we go!”

This marked a major change of heart for Danza who said last year Who’s the Boss? couldn’t be remade without the late Katherine Helmond, who memorably played Mona in the original.

Deadline reported the new version of Who’s the Boss? will take place 30 years after the original, which centred around retired baseball player Tony and his relationship with daughter Samantha as he became a housekeeper to a wealthy family.

In the new Who’s the Boss? Samantha will now be a single mother, living in the house the original series was set in and the new comedy will explore generational differences, opposing world views and parenting styles a la 2020.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

EW suggested that original cast members Judith Light (Angela) and Danny Pintauro (Jonathan) won’t be involved in the reboot, but were supportive of it.

Who’s the Boss? creator Norman Lear is behind the reboot and will be hoping to tap into the current voracious appetite for classic sitcoms, with the likes of Friends, Frasier and The Office still attracting big audiences globally.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.