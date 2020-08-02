Accessibility Links

Cocoon actor Wilford Brimley dies at age 85

The actor is best known for being the pitch man for Quaker Oats food products

Wilford Brimley dead

Wilford Brimley, the longtime character actor who appeared in hit films Cocoon, The Firm, The Natural and The China Syndrome has died at age 85.

The star, best known as the pitch man for Quaker Oats food products, died on Saturday morning in Utah.

His manager Lynda Bensky confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brimley had been on dialysis and had other medical issues and was in the ICU in St. George, Utah ahead of his death. He had lived since 2004 on a ranch in Greybull, Wyo.

More to come.

