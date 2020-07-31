When is Googlebox back? When to expect series 16

Celebrity Gogglebox came to a close this month, leaving many fans twiddling their thumbs on a Friday night.

Thankfully, those of you who love spying on others as they watch TV won’t have to wait long, series 16 of Gogglebox is returning to Channel 4 in the autumn.

Narrated by The Royle Family’s Craig Cash, the long-running series is set to return for its second series of 2020 as “Britain’s sharpest armchair critics” share their insightful, passionate and sometimes emotional critiques of the week’s biggest and best shows.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series of Gogglebox.

When is Gogglebox back on TV?

Channel 4 has confirmed that Gogglebox will return with a brand new series, consisting of 15 episodes, in September.

While the broadcaster has not officially announced a date, the series’ creator Tania Alexander tweeted in July that Gogglebox will be back on our screens on Friday 11th September.

Huge THANK YOU for your kind messages re #Gogglebox and #CelebrityGogglebox. It really wasn’t easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but ur support made it ALL worth it. Big shout out to the cast from both shows ❤️ AND my amazing team. See y’all on Sept 11th ❤️ — Tania Alexander (@Tanialalexander) July 19, 2020

What is Gogglebox about?

Gogglebox is a reality series that sees a number of families or groups of friends across the UK watch and commentate on the various shows seen on TV that week.

The series, now narrated by Craig Cash, has been airing on Channel 4 since 2013 and has won various awards, including a BAFTA TV Award for Reality and Constructed Factual Programme.

Gogglebox cast

The line-up for the upcoming series has not yet been officially announced but a few cast members from previous seasons have hinted their return to the Gogglebox sofa.

Sid Siddiqui, of the Siddiqui family, told his Twitter followers at the end of the last series that he’d be seeing viewers again in September, while popular duo Lee and Jenny also said that they’d be back on screens in the autumn.

Empty couch folks ???????????? but its still #Gogglebox Friday ????who’s going to watch the best bits of series 15 its on tonight @C4Gogglebox 9pm so we can all reminisce together laugh,cry that’s Gogglebox for you ???????? enjoy Goggleboxers see you all in September much love JAL ????????xx pic.twitter.com/nk9O4MDuL4 — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) May 29, 2020

Gogglebox will return with series 16 on Friday 11th September. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.