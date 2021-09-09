Gogglebox star opens up on late cast members: “They’re irreplaceable”
The Channel 4 show lost four members of the cast over the past 18 months.
Gogglebox star Julie Malone has paid tribute to the show’s late cast members, calling them “irreplaceable.”
Speaking to press after Gogglebox took home the National Television Award for Factual Show, Julie said that the deaths of fellow cast members Andy Michael, Mary Cook, Pete McGarry and June Bernicoff over the last 18 months were “such a loss”.
“It was emotional. It’s a family, the show. It feels like such a loss to us. They’re irreplaceable.”
“They were all such amazing people, such selfless people. They worked through lockdown, the same as we did,” she added. “We can’t imagine what the show’s going to be like without them.”
Last month, Gogglebox star Michael died after a short illness at the age of 61, shortly after the death of 92-year-old Mary Cook.
At the time, the show issued a statement regarding Michael’s death, saying: “Andy was a much loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family and he will be sadly missed.”
Cook, who appeared on the show with her best friend Marina Wingrove, died in hospital with her family by her side.
“They joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the start of series eight and became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments,” Gogglebox said.
In 2020, June Bernicoff passed away at the age of 82, while Pete McGarry died earlier this year at the age of 71.
