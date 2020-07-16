When will The Walking Dead season 10 finale be released?

Fans of The Walking Dead have been waiting an awful long time for the season 10 finale, with the coronavirus pandemic having caused a delay to the broadcast of the final episode of the latest series.

The penultimate episode of the season was aired back at the beginning of April, and the finale will pick up right where we last left off, with producer Greg Nicotero having teased a shock ending, telling Fandom: “The last two minutes of the finale are going to just… People’s jaws are going to drop.”

And it looks like we might not have too much longer to wait until we at least know the date of the long awaited episode. Read on for everything you need to know about The Walking Dead season 10 finale.

Why is The Walking Dead finale delayed?

A statement by AMC read: “Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on 5th April.”

Executive producer Greg Nicotero clarified the statement with one of his own: “Post production for those who are curious involves VFX, music, sound mixing and sound FX.

“This process usually goes up to about 3 weeks from air date. I’m finding out about this same time you guys are and it’s disappointing but the episode will not disappoint. Be safe everyone.”

When will The Walking Dead season 10 finale air?

The finale was due to air on 12th April in the US, but this is no longer the case. The episode will be released as a special later in 2020.

No timescale has been placed on finishing the episode, though Nicotero’s claim that the post-production process is usually completed three weeks before air date means fans can expect up to a month delay from the time normal life resumes, while the network may also choose to pick an optimal date for the one-off episode.

Meanwhile, responding to a comment on Instagram in July 2020, showrunner Angela Kang revealed that the new finale date will be announced at virtual San Diego Comic Con, which takes place on July 24th, meaning it’s not long until the release date’s confirmed.

What will happen in The Walking Dead season 10 finale?

Producer Greg Nicotero previously spoke to Fandom about the series finale, which he promised would include a jaw-dropping final two minutes that “tees us up” for season 11.

‘There are a lot of character storylines that are [wrapped up]. You get little bits of information here, here, and here. You want [to] end that chapter and start the next chapter in the finale,” he said.

He revealed, “We address lots of stuff with Daryl, we address lots of stuff with Negan, we address lots of stuff with Beta, we address lots of stuff with Carol.”

“It’s already been revealed that Maggie’s return is in the finale, and it tees us up very well for season 11 that it’s a little agonising for me to not be able to talk about. Because the last two minutes of the finale are going to just… People’s jaws are going to drop.”

Could this mean that there’ll be a huge twist waiting for viewers at the end of the episode?

Series showrunner Angela Kang also delved into some of the finale’s storylines during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“We’ll see some more of the new characters as they’re featured this season, and we will see more of the epic conflict we’ve been witnessing all season with the survivors and the Whisperers,” she said. “And we’ll see that Maggie is. We’ll know what’s happened with her and what that means for our group.”

Meanwhile, in July, Kang expanded on this with some more information about the power dynamic we’ll see play out in the finale.

Speaking on AMC’s Friday Night in With the Morgans, she said, “Obviously, we’ve got this new power group of four with Princess and Ezekiel and Eugene and Yumiko who are off on the road. We’re going to see some interesting turns in that.”

And she added, “Now that Alpha’s gone and Beta is having to step up into that leadership role with his kind of half Alpha/Beta face, we’re going to see our people take their stand against Beta and the Whisperers.”

And it looks like all of the show’s major players will appear prominently in the action, with Kang further commenting, “There’s some pretty cool things going on with Negan. We’ve got Carol kind of in her quest for redemption. We’ve got some awesome stuff with Father Gabriel. We know that we’re waiting for the return of Maggie. Daryl has got some awesome business going on. It’s the whole cast. Everybody’s great.”

Watch The Walking Dead season 10 in the UK

Once the finale does come around, it will be available on FOX UK and NOW TV for British fans who will be chomping at the bit for zombie action by the time it eventually comes around.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.