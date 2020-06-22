When will Superman & Lois air? Cast, trailer and latest news

Details for the new series Superman & Lois have been announced, with The CW giving the upcoming superhero drama a straight-to-series order. The plot will focus on the eponymous superhero and his Daily Planet journalist wife as they both struggle with the newfound troubles that comes with parenthood.

The series will be the seventh live-action instalment of The CW’s shared multiverse collection of shows known as the Arrowverse, which began back in 2012 with the premiere of Arrow and continued with seasons of The Flash, Supergirl, Legends Of Tomorrow, Black Lightning and Batwoman.

Still got questions? Here’s the full scoop on what we know so far.

What is Superman & Lois’s UK air date?

No release date has been revealed for the UK yet, but the US will get Superman & Lois on screen in January 2021. It will air on Tuesdays at 9pm PT/ET after The Flash. All the Arrowverse shows have now been pushed back to January 2021.

#SupermanAndLois is coming January 2021 to The CW! pic.twitter.com/eEP7xRQ957 — Superman and Lois (@cwsupermanlois) May 14, 2020

The CW has initially ordered 13 episodes, which are now set to go into production at a future date yet to be confirmed, with production on all of the Arrowverse shows currently suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

With this in mind, the earliest we can expected Superman & Lois to debut would be sometime in late 2021.

Who is in the cast of Superman & Lois?

The CW

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will reprise their roles as the eponymous characters of Superman – also known by his alias of Clark Kent – and Lois Lane, respectively. This will mark the fifth Arrowverse series the two actors have appeared in, having appeared in all of the previous TV series with the exception of Black Lightning. The pair appeared in the crossover Crisis of Infinite Earths.

Dylan Walsh (Nip/Tuck) will join them as a series regular, playing Lois’s father General Sam Lane.

No-nonsense army general Lane was previously portrayed by 24 actor Glenn Morshower in four episodes of Supergirl between 2015 and 2016.

CBS

Also set to appear in this new show are Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin, who will play Clark and Lois’ teenage sons Jonathan and Jordan. Deadline reports that Jonathan, played by Elsass, is “clean-cut, modest and kind-hearted, with an aw-shucks attitude that somehow doesn’t seem dated”.

Jordan, played by Garfin, is described as “wildly intelligent, but his mercurial temperament and social anxiety limits his interactions with people… Jordan prefers to spend most of his free time alone”.

Entourage star Emmanuelle Chriqui has been cast as Lana Lang, an old flame from Clark Kent’s younger days in the quaint town of Smallville, while Erik Valdez (Graceland) will star as Lang’s husband Kyle Cushing – the fire chief of Smallville, known locally as a hero, according to Deadline.

The Big Bad of the first season looks set to be The Stranger, a “mysterious visitor hellbent on proving to the world that it no longer needs Superman” according to Deadline, who will be played by The Vampire Diaries star Wolé Parks.

Superman & Lois will debut on The CW, with Todd Helbing acting as showrunner.

What is Superman & Lois about?

The series will be set in Smallville and will focus on the couple and their two sons who we saw in the Arrowverse crossover Crisis of Infinite Earths.

The CW revealed a few details at its virtual upfront presentation in May 2020. Superman & Lois will follow the pair’s challenges with the “stress, pressures and complexities” of being working parents to Jonathan and Jordan (see what they did there?) as they try and work out if the boys have their dad’s superpowers.

Clark and Lois also bump into Lana Lang as they return to Smallville, and her husband fire chief Kyle Cushing and their daughter Sarah.

