Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. When is Tom Brady documentary Man in the Arena on TV?

When is Tom Brady documentary Man in the Arena on TV?

The American football legend is the focus of an upcoming nine-part documentary

New England Patriots Tom Brady

While the coronavirus pandemic may have put a stop to most sporting fixtures this summer, sports fans still have plenty to watch, with a slate of documentaries celebrating great sporting legends.

Advertisement

Following on from the global success of the Michael Jordan ten-part series The Last Dance, sports channel ESPN is gearing up for another primetime documentary – this time celebrating former New England Patriots star and quarterback, Tom Brady.

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming Man in the Arena.

When is Man in the Arena?

The nine-part series will reportedly air in 2021 on sports channel ESPN. Since the series is executive produced by the same team behind The Last Dance, it’s likely the documentary will also air on Netflix for international viewers.

Who is Tom Brady?

Tom Brady

While the name ‘Tom Brady’ may only be vaguely familiar to some British readers, across the pond Brady is a living legend and star of American football.

Brady is a quarterback and for the first two decades of his career he played for the New England Patriots, playing in nine Super Bowls and winning six of them. A major celebrity in American culture, he’s appeared on numerous talkshows, and is married to the supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Brady is working on the series with ESPN, and throughout the nine-parter will give firsthand accounts of his career highlights.

“Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level,” ESPN’s Connor Schell said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them. Gotham Chopra is a highly skilled filmmaker who I am confident will bring to life this story of an icon in a new and revealing way.”

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Man in the Arena?

Yes, you can watch it below.

Tags

All about Man in the Arena

New England Patriots Tom Brady
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Programme Name: I May Destroy You - TX: 08/05/2020 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Arabella (MICHAELA COEL) - (C) © Various Artists Ltd and FALKNA - Photographer: Natalie Seery

Meet the cast of Michaela Coel drama I May Destroy You

Little Fires everywhere

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Mad_Max_Fury_Road

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Batman v Superman

Morgan Jeffery Zack Snyder's Justice League director's cut might shape the future of DC's movies