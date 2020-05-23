What We Do In The Shadows renewed for a third series

Hit vampire mockumentary series What We Do In The Shadows has been renewed for a third season – shortly before the second run arrives in the UK.

Advertisement

The series, which is made for cable network FX in the US and is based on Taika Waititi’s 2014 film of the same name, follows a group of vampires living together in a houseshare in New York.

And according to Deadline, the order of a third season follows increased viewing figures for the second series in the US – with figures reportedly up 25% from the first run.

Announcing the renewal, president of original programming at FX, Nick Grad, said, “We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows.

“Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The show stars Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch, while legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hammill makes an appearance in series 2.

Speaking about the second series, Demetriou told RadioTimes.com, “It’s from the minds of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, and there’s nothing they can’t do.

“In series two you just get to know more and more about this world that they live in, and their house and their relationships. Lots more sex, lots more blood. What’s not to like?”

Advertisement

What We Do in the Shadows comes to BBC Two in the coming weeks – if you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.