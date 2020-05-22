When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

With lockdown measures easing slightly and many hoping the UK coronavirus alert level will decrease in coming weeks, the government’s daily briefings are currently a critical source of information.

Led by a senior member of the cabinet – and occasionally Prime Minister Boris Johnson – the conferences provide viewers key information about the latest developments in battling COVID-19.

The meetings also give journalists and members of the public the chance to ask questions to politicians and scientific experts such as Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty.

The exact time of the briefing varies, often resulting in changes to the BBC’s daytime broadcasting schedule.

All the information about today’s update, including how to watch it, can be found below.

What time is today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today, the briefing is expected to take place at 5pm on BBC One.

The briefing will be hosted by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

To make room for the broadcast, Pointless has been moved to BBC Two.

On Sunday 10th May, Boris Johnson addressed the nation about the country’s lockdown and unveiled a new COVID-19 alert system.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

Downing Street’s address to the nation this afternoon will be broadcast on BBC One.

The usual daily briefings are broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel, while the BBC has also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that features the daily briefing.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

The home secretary, Priti Patel, is expected to outline quarantine measures those entering the UK will be required to follow.

It is not yet clear what exactly will be included in the briefing beyond this, but Patel is normally joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance.

The briefing may include details on whether the UK remains on track to relax lockdown restrictions by the end of the summer, or if a return to stricter measures is required in accordance with the newly implemented alert system.

As the government eyes a pathway back to normal life, expect regular updates about how its timeline is evolving as well as scrutiny from the press over whether it is viable.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his severe case of coronavirus, however he can be replaced by other relevant ministers.

Ministers that have led the briefing in the past include Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

